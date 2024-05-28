Thumbs up for an Election Day freebie - here’s what Cape Town voters can get for free for simply voting

Starting off strong like your daily morning coffee, your local family-friendly restaurants are making sure to give you that extra caffeine kick after a long day of making your mark.
Spur
Spur is offering a free coffee after you’ve cast your vote. Simply pop into your local Spur restaurant and show them your inked thumb to get a free coffee and enjoy.
Wimpy
Wimpy wants to help you warm up by offering a free cup of a regular famous Wimpy coffee when you show them your inked thumb. If you’re not much of a caffeine drinker, don’t fret, you have the option of choosing a regular hot chocolate instead.
Doppio Zero
Sip and celebrate your participation in democracy at Doppio Zero after casting your vote. Visit any Doppio Zero outlet for a complimentary second cup of coffee on them. Simply show them your inked thumb and claim your freebie.
Krispy Kreme
What is coffee without a snack to go with it? If you want something to accompany your coffee or hot chocolate, make your way to Krispy Kreme. Your inked thumb will get you a free original glazed doughnut. This freebie is only available on May 29 at Krispy Kreme main stores and Checkers full experience stores.
Hudsons Burgers
If you’re feeling a bit peckish and thirsty after casting your vote, then Hudsons Burgers has got you covered. Hudsons Burgers is offering a complimentary draught beer for every vote. Join them on May 29 and show them your inked thumb to receive a free Castle Lite or Carling Black Label draught with every main meal.
Sorbet
Just because you have an inked thumb, it doesn’t mean you can’t maintain those nails. Sorbet will sort you out with any manicure and give you 20% off by simply showing them your inked finger.
With the above brands setting the bar, Mzansi took to X (Twitter) to express how they would like to be rewarded by their favourite brands on election day. Ranging from free electricity for a month to a free Porsche, it’s safe to say that South Africans know how to have a good laugh, even during nerve-racking moments like elections.
Other than a Wimpy coffee, what other free things does voting get me on Wednesday? I’d like to collect them all.— Lè (@lightupastate) May 26, 2024
Make sure to check the terms and conditions of each deal before you claim your freebies to avoid any surprises.