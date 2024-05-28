Thumbs up for an Election Day freebie - here’s what Cape Town voters can get for free for simply voting

Get a free coffee and more when you vote. Picture: Flickr Starting off strong like your daily morning coffee, your local family-friendly restaurants are making sure to give you that extra caffeine kick after a long day of making your mark. Spur

Spur is offering a free coffee after you’ve cast your vote. Simply pop into your local Spur restaurant and show them your inked thumb to get a free coffee and enjoy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spur Steak Ranches (@spursteakranches) Wimpy

Wimpy wants to help you warm up by offering a free cup of a regular famous Wimpy coffee when you show them your inked thumb. If you’re not much of a caffeine drinker, don’t fret, you have the option of choosing a regular hot chocolate instead. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wimpy South Africa (@wimpy_sa) Doppio Zero

Sip and celebrate your participation in democracy at Doppio Zero after casting your vote. Visit any Doppio Zero outlet for a complimentary second cup of coffee on them. Simply show them your inked thumb and claim your freebie. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doppio Zero (@doppiozerosa) Krispy Kreme

What is coffee without a snack to go with it? If you want something to accompany your coffee or hot chocolate, make your way to Krispy Kreme. Your inked thumb will get you a free original glazed doughnut. This freebie is only available on May 29 at Krispy Kreme main stores and Checkers full experience stores. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krispy Kreme South Africa (@krispykreme_za) Hudsons Burgers

If you’re feeling a bit peckish and thirsty after casting your vote, then Hudsons Burgers has got you covered. Hudsons Burgers is offering a complimentary draught beer for every vote. Join them on May 29 and show them your inked thumb to receive a free Castle Lite or Carling Black Label draught with every main meal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudsons The Burger Joint (@hudsonsburgers) Sorbet

Just because you have an inked thumb, it doesn’t mean you can’t maintain those nails. Sorbet will sort you out with any manicure and give you 20% off by simply showing them your inked finger. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorbet (@sorbetgroup) With the above brands setting the bar, Mzansi took to X (Twitter) to express how they would like to be rewarded by their favourite brands on election day. Ranging from free electricity for a month to a free Porsche, it’s safe to say that South Africans know how to have a good laugh, even during nerve-racking moments like elections.