‘Unsafe to consume’ - X-user who found a worm in his slab of chocolate shares lab report

On February 9, X-user Robin Zaccheus took to the app to share a gross discovery he made in his slab of roasted almond Cadbury chocolate. Along with a video of a worm in his chocolate and a picture of a receipt he tweeted: “Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased at Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today.. Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?”

The tweet soon went viral with over 715k views. Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased at Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today..



Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards? @DairyMilkIn @ltmhyd @Ratnadeepretail @GHMCOnline @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/7piYCPixOx — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) February 9, 2024 Zaccheus has now shared an update that the Telangana State Food laboratory confirmed that the Cadbury chocolate was ‘Unsafe to consume’. “The Telangana State Food laboratory has confirmed the Cadbury Chocolate (Roasted Almond) was “UNSAFE TO CONSUME” they found WHITE WORMS & WEB!” he tweeted.

“Here’s the report of the 2 Cadbury chocolates purchased at Ratnadeep Retail. It is perhaps high time that FMCG companies are made accountable and penalised for supplying unsafe food that our children consume very often!” continues the long post. The X-user also tagged Mondelez International, the parent company of Cadbury, the official X handle of Cadbury Dairy Milk and Ratnadeep Retail and wrote, “must accept, take complete responsibility of this utter negligence for endangering public health”. He added that he urges people to be cautious while consuming the chocolates, especially when giving them to innocent children.

The concluding part of his tweet is addressed to Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the minister of Health and Family Welfare of India. “Dear @mansukhmandviya. My sincere appeal to you! Pls, do not let not these companies make a mockery of the system. These violators must be strictly punished and licenses should be cancelled,” Zaccheus wrote. #Update The Telangana State Food laboratory has confirmed the Cadbury Chocolate (Roasted Almond) was

“UNSAFE TO CONSUME” they found WHITE WORMS & WEB!



Here’s the report of the 2 Cadbury chocolates purchased at Ratnadeep Retail.



It is perhaps high time that FMCG companies are… https://t.co/zPvNtKT3NJ pic.twitter.com/8JwBpNZdDg — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) February 28, 2024 Cadbury did respond to his tweet saying: “Hi, Mondelez follows the internationally accepted HACCP (Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points) programme, which is the most comprehensive food safety system in the world, to ensure that our products are free from any physical, chemical and microbiological issues,” they wrote.