Upper union’s winter wine dinner with Berene Sauls of Tesselaarsdal promises an unforgettable evening

Upper Union is set to launch its winter series of wine dinners with a prestigious event featuring Berene Sauls, the acclaimed winemaker behind Tesselaarsdal’s exceptional Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Scheduled for July 10, this evening promises to be a highlight on South Africa’s culinary calendar, combining fine wines with a sumptuous five-course dinner crafted by Chef Amori Burger.

Berene Sauls will lead guests through a unique vertical tasting of her wines, offering insights into the distinct character and evolution of each vintage. Known as one of the country's most inspirational female winemakers, Sauls’ wines are celebrated for their elegance and expression of terroir.

The dinner menu, inspired by Upper Union’s new winter offerings, promises to tantalise palates with richly spiced flavours influenced by South American, Indian, and Middle Eastern cuisines. The experience begins with Upper Union’s signature kubaneh bread and butter, setting the stage for an evening of gastronomic indulgence.

Against the backdrop of Upper Union’s inviting ambiance, complete with roaring fireplaces, guests can unwind and savour each moment. The venue’s charm enhances the intimate gathering, ensuring a memorable and comfortable dining experience.