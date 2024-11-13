WATCH: Dr Musa Mthombeni’s hilarious take on why fine dining leaves people hungry

Ask anyone what they know about fancy restaurants and the one thing they will probably mention is the portion sizes. High-end restaurants are notorious for small portions. In a TikTok video that has resonated with many South Africans, Dr Musa Mthombeni’s comedic observation about the notoriously small portions served at fine dining restaurants left the nation in stitches.

Aside from being hilarious, it struck a chord with Mzansi foodies who share his frustrations. “I’m sick and tired. It has to be said. I am sick and tired of being fed nine courses of just drama but nothing is filling my stomach,” he said in a one-minute clip full of humour. Mthombeni dramatically recounted his experiences, describing seemingly extravagant offerings reduced to “three peas and a sauce” and lamented the frequent “palate cleansers” that do not satisfy appetites.

“Stop palate cleansing! Feed me, my man, I’m hungry,” he laughed “And when I’m thinking we are getting into mains, the thing says pork belly with jus, and I’m like at least now we are going to eat boom a thumb size pork belly. Modimo laka, ke lapile (My God, I’m hungry). We are sick and tired, And the more they come the more they bring drama and smoke and all those things are irritating you because this thing will cost me two and a half thousand.

“Stop it guys, enough is enough! We must reject this,” quipped Mthombeni. #drmusa ♬ original sound - Drmusamthombeni @drmusamthombeni We are tired of #FineDining . Just feed us, PLEASE! #drmusamthombeni His humour sparked a flurry of responses on the platform as users chimed in with their own stories. One commented on an extravagant year-end meal that comprised of 16 courses but left them longing for the simple comforts of home-cooked food, saying, “The one Pedi guy said, ‘I want pap’.”