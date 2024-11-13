WATCH: Dr Musa Mthombeni’s hilarious take on why fine dining leaves people hungry

Ask anyone what they know about fancy restaurants and the one thing they will probably mention is the portion sizes. High-end restaurants are notorious for small portions.
In a TikTok video that has resonated with many South Africans, Dr Musa Mthombeni’s comedic observation about the notoriously small portions served at fine dining restaurants left the nation in stitches.
Aside from being hilarious, it struck a chord with Mzansi foodies who share his frustrations.
“I’m sick and tired. It has to be said. I am sick and tired of being fed nine courses of just drama but nothing is filling my stomach,” he said in a one-minute clip full of humour.
Mthombeni dramatically recounted his experiences, describing seemingly extravagant offerings reduced to “three peas and a sauce” and lamented the frequent “palate cleansers” that do not satisfy appetites.
“Stop palate cleansing! Feed me, my man, I’m hungry,” he laughed
“And when I’m thinking we are getting into mains, the thing says pork belly with jus, and I’m like at least now we are going to eat boom a thumb size pork belly.
Modimo laka, ke lapile (My God, I’m hungry). We are sick and tired, And the more they come the more they bring drama and smoke and all those things are irritating you because this thing will cost me two and a half thousand.
“Stop it guys, enough is enough! We must reject this,” quipped Mthombeni.
@drmusamthombeni We are tired of #FineDining. Just feed us, PLEASE!
His humour sparked a flurry of responses on the platform as users chimed in with their own stories.
One commented on an extravagant year-end meal that comprised of 16 courses but left them longing for the simple comforts of home-cooked food, saying, “The one Pedi guy said, ‘I want pap’.”
Others agreed that “fine dining is not for South Africans” and that trips to McDonald's and KFC often follow a fancy restaurant outing.
This shared sentiment begs the question: why do fine dining establishments serve such diminutive portions? While Mthombeni’s critiques resonate widely, several key reasons explain this culinary phenomenon.
- Cost efficiency: One major reason restaurants serve smaller portions is to control food costs. By minimising portion sizes, they reduce waste and can lower ingredient purchasing expenses, ultimately boosting profit margins while aiming to maintain customer satisfaction.
- Savour every bite: Smaller portions are designed to encourage diners to enjoy their meals fully. This approach allows guests to truly relish each aspect of their multi-course dining experience, creating a more memorable engagement with the food.
- An enhanced experience: Patrons may initially crave a substantial entrée, but serving food in smaller courses provides a broader range of flavours and experiences throughout a meal. This method enhances the overall dining experience rather than simply providing a full belly.