WATCH: Locals force shop owner to eat the worm-infested food that he sold to them

A video on social media platform X shows angry community members forcing a food shop owner to eat allegedly worm-infested food that he was selling them. Amid the recent spate of cases of food poisoning in South Africa, social justice activist Yusuf Abramjee posted the video showing the residents confronting a man for serving the rotten meat to the community.

According to the local community, the worm-infested food was cooked at his shop and knowingly sold to customers. The person filming and a second man are heard alleging that some women had been ill from eating the food. "Russell, there is it. Russell! Russell, you're going to eat it. Akere, that's what you're selling to the people. Eat it, Russell ... pick it up, eat your food."

The residents accuse the man, named Russell, of selling rotten food to unsuspecting customers. "You're busy selling rotten food to our people. Russell, eat your rubbish ... eat your food. Eat your worms! Here are the worms." The person filming shows a piece of meat with live worms crawling on it. "They ate it, they ate it! Those ladies ate it. Eat it, Russell! Russell, you're going to eat it!" he shouts at the shopowner. "He baba, pick up eat. Chief, I'm saying eat it. Eat it!" The shop owner can be heard apologising, saying they had not noticed the meat had worms crawling on it before selling it.

The man continues to shout at him, saying. "I don't want to touch you. If I touch you, I'll make you minced meat!" The shop owner is eventually forced to eat the meat and sheepishly tells them that it's not good. South Africans responded by posting their reactions on social media: @buhlebamashasha:

Why is Russel refusing to eat his food?😂 @Cherish_Godfrey: Seems like we have found a solution to this problem, they must eat the food as well.

@Snoopy114671777: This food should be served to all @ParliamentofRSA members, I want to.see something @Mahmoodmall