WATCH: Mould-proof McDonald's? 14-year-old burger and chips still look the same as the day it was bought

If you ever thought about giving up junk food, you might just do so after watching this video. A woman who was cleaning out her grandmother’s house came across a McDonald’s hamburger that was bought in 2010.

“I used to hear about it but never saw it,” says Briana, a TikTok user who shared a short clip of the 14-year-old burger. In the video you see her taking the burger box out of the white McDonald’s paper bag. At the bottom of the bag, you can see the thin chips that have fallen out of the chips packet.

The chips have not gone off at all and, in fact, looks like they’ve been made on the day. When she opened the burger box you get to see the burger bun that is still pretty much intact as well - no mould in sight. But what’s even more disturbing is the fact that when she lifts the burger bun to show the burger patty, you can see that the patty is still intact as well.