Which SA fast-food chains lead in plant-based menu options? 2024 rankings revealed

In an age where consumers are turning to healthier and more sustainable food choices, South Africa's fast-food industry is responding to the rising demand for plant-based menu options. As the nation heads towards World Vegan Day on November 1, the latest report from ProVeg South Africa has revealed the rankings for fast-food chains that are leading the charge in offering vegetarian and vegan alternatives.

Notably, more South Africans opted for takeaways in May 2024 than participated in the national elections, a testament to the growing reliance on Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs). This third annual edition ranks the top fast-food franchises based on their plant-based offerings, highlighting how significantly the industry has evolved. ProVeg’s analysis shows that the national fast-food market has experienced a substantial increase in turnover, with a 41% rise in takeaways compared to 2019.

The sector is expected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2023 to 2027. Donovan Will, country director at ProVeg South Africa, expressed optimism about the opportunities that lie ahead for QSRs. “Despite a challenging market environment, the continued interest in plant-based offerings creates significant avenues for QSRs to profit. This includes attracting new customers and enhancing the experience of existing ones”, he said.

In this year's rankings, Simply Asia has taken the lead as the top plant-based fast-food chain, moving up from second place last year. The franchise has made remarkable strides in integrating its plant-based options across a diverse range of dishes, including Thai-inspired noodles, rice meals, and an assortment of sushi. They set themselves apart with clear labelling and menu presentation, offering a separate menu for plant-based customers and featuring tofu as a versatile alternative that can seamlessly replace meat in their offerings.

The rest of the top five chains also demonstrated strong commitments to plant-based options, with Kauai, Panarottis, Nando's and Spur completing the list, reflecting a competitive landscape of 26 evaluated QSRs. ProVeg's latest findings underscore the significant gap in consumer awareness regarding plant-based choices in the fast-food sector. A survey of 800 respondents found only 31% were aware of the plant-based options available at specific QSRs. This lack of consumer knowledge signals a pressing need for better marketing strategies to elevate the profile of plant-based offerings among a wider audience.

Restaurant chains are encouraged to highlight their commitment to health and sustainability, especially by promoting plant-based options. Currently, few plant-based items in the QSR sector boast health indicators or promotional labels, which could be an essential factor in attracting an increasingly health-conscious clientele. As the fast-food landscape continues to evolve, ProVeg has provided valuable insights for the participating chains, outlining strategies for enhancing their plant-based menus, ingredient utilisation, and marketing approaches.