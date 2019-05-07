If gluten is your child’s worst enemy, then these ten gluten-free treats for their lunch boxes will be their new best friend!

Packing lunch for a child with a gluten allergy or intolerance can be frustrating and discouraging, but it does not have to be that way. The best you can do is arm them with plenty of healthy snacks and satisfying lunches they will look forward to.

Here are some ideas to help make gluten-free lunches more appealing.

Gluten-Free Churros recipe.

Low-Carb Meatballs recipe.

These are a good protein packages for lunch.

Vegan Banana Chocolate Doughnuts recipe.

Kids love doughnuts, so this will be a winner.

Strawberry Fruit Leather recipe.

Fruit leather is a sweet treat and kids love it. It is inherently gluten-free and perfect for lunch.

Cashew Butter Protein Granola Bars recipe.

A quick little snack preparation idea you can throw together in no time at all.

Broccoli Nuggets recipe.

You can serve this in marinara sauce or by themselves.

Gluten-Free Mini Corn Dog Bites recipe.

These are super simple to make and are a great and fun appetizer and also perfect for lunches.

Fish Cake recipe.

You can serve this warm or cold with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

Cacao Balls recipe.

Cacao Balls keep tummies fuller for longer and are full of vitamins.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe.

These are easy to make and do not take much of time.







