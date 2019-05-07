Packing lunch for a child with a gluten allergy or intolerance can be frustrating and discouraging, but it does not have to be that way.
The best you can do is arm them with plenty of healthy snacks and satisfying lunches they will look forward to.
Here are some ideas to help make gluten-free lunches more appealing.
Gluten-Free Churros recipe.
Gluten-free churros recipe:

Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups Gluten-free flour
1/4 cup cane sugar
2 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp salt
3/4 cup almond milk
2 1/2 tbsp melted coconut oil
oil for frying

Cinnamon sugar coating:
1/4 cup sugar
1 tsp cinnamon

Instructions:
Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Add milk, coconut oil and mix until all ingredients are well combined. In heavy pot or saucepan, heat 2 inches of oil over medium-high heat. Scoop churro mixture into large piping bag, fitted with large open star tip. Carefully pipe mixture into preheated oil, into about 4 to 6-inch lengths, cut end with clean scissors. Let fry until golden brown. Transfer to paper towels to dry briefly. Repeat process with remaining dough. Then transfer churros to cinnamon sugar mixture and roll to coat. Serve warm.
Low-Carb Meatballs recipe.
These are a good protein packages for lunch.
Low Carb, Gluten Free, Keto, Dairy Free, Sugar Free Meatballs. Easy To Make, Fairly Quick To Prepare.
Vegan Banana Chocolate Doughnuts recipe.
Kids love doughnuts, so this will be a winner.
Vegan Banana Chocolate Doughnuts - light and fluffy doughnuts combining chocolate and peanut butter.
Strawberry Fruit Leather recipe.
Fruit leather is a sweet treat and kids love it. It is inherently gluten-free and perfect for lunch.
Strawberry fruit leather - So delicious & so simple! So much better than store bought as these are refined sugar free & only contain 2-3 ingredients! These would make a great lunchbox treat!

RECIPE:
🍓1 punnet of washed strawberries (I used 250g)
🍓A splash of lemon juice (helps retain the bright color)
🍓1 tbsp of honey (no honey for under one) you may need/or prefer more honey or you could even get away with no honey at all - it depends on how sweet the strawberries are and on your taste

Preheat your oven to 70 degrees C or your ovens lowest setting. Add the 3 ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and pour the strawberry sauce over the paper creating a rectangle. Ensure it is evenly spread and not too thin nor too thick. Bake in the oven for 3-4 hours until it's completely dry and not sticky to the touch. I then switch off the oven and leave it in the oven to set for another hour or two. Then cut into strips & roll! Store in an airtight container.
Cashew Butter Protein Granola Bars recipe.
A quick little snack preparation idea you can throw together in no time at all.
CASHEW BUTTER PROTEIN GRANOLA BARS

INGREDIENTS:
Dry Ingredients:
1 cup oats
2 cups brown rice crispies
2 scoops vanilla protein powder

Wet ingredients:
1 tbs coconut oil, melted
2 tbs maple syrup
3 heaped tbs cashew butter

Mix Ins:
1/2 cup mixed nuts
1/4 cup sunflower seeds
1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
1/4 cup raisins
1/4 cup chopped apricots

Instructions:
1. Whisk all of your wet ingredients together, warm a little if needed to make runny
2. Add all of the dry ingredients and ensure coated
3. Fold in Mix Ins
4. Pack down in to a lined baking dish and refrigerate for at least 3 hours
5. Remove and slice in to bars and then drizzle with melted chocolate
Store in an air tight container in the fridge for up to a week.
Broccoli Nuggets recipe.
You can serve this in marinara sauce or by themselves.
Broccoli tots! Recipe:

Ingredients: 1 head of broccoli (steamed well and chopped), 1/2-1 cup of sharp cheddar cheese (depending on how cheesy you like things - I just did 1/2 cup), 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp onion powder, dash of pepper/salt, 1 tbsp ghee, 3 tbsp ground flaxseed, and 1 egg.

Instructions:
▫️preheat oven to 375 and line oven tray with parchment paper
▫️combine all ingredients in a bowl and mash together until fully mixed
▫️scoop out a tbsp of the mixture and form into a ball and place on the parchment paper. Repeat with the remaining mixture.
▫️take a spoon and lightly press the center of each broccoli ball so it looks more like a tot/nugget
▫️bake for 15ish minutes until the top of the tots are lightly browned and firm to the touch
▫️serve with marinara sauce or just by themselves!

Tip: This is an obvious tip but not all kids are going to like the same foods. It can take kids up to 10 times of trying a food to decide if they like it or not so don't get frustrated right off the bat - just keep on giving them the option. And if they decide after 10 times that they don't like it then so be it. We all have different taste buds!
Gluten-Free Mini Corn Dog Bites recipe.
These are super simple to make and are a great and fun appetizer and also perfect for lunches.
Gluten-free and nut-free thumbprint cookies! Made with soy butter and chocolate spread. They come perfectly together to create that peanut butter and chocolate flavor everyone loves, but without the nuts. There's a dairy-free option too.
Fish Cake recipe.
You can serve this warm or cold with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
Fish cake/quinoa cake recipe:

Ingredients:
▫️1 cup quinoa cooked
▫️140g (5oz) canned tuna in water, drained
▫️3 eggs, lightly beaten
▫️1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
▫️3 tbs red onion, diced (or more if you like onions!)
▫️1/4 cup chopped parsley
▫️salt and pepper to taste
▫️Squeeze of lemon juice

Instructions:
1) Cook quinoa according to packet instructions (1:2 ratio quinoa:water) and allow to cool
2) In a large bowl combine cooked quinoa with remaining ingredients. Season
3) Heat some coconut oil or olive oil in a fry pan over med-high heat. Scoop mixture and form into patties in fry pan. I did roughly 3tbs if mix per patty.
4) Cook until golden brown, about 4-5min per side. Serve warm or cold with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
Cacao Balls recipe.
Cacao Balls keep tummies fuller for longer and are full of vitamins.
COCO CACAO BALLS

Ingredients:
Sunflower seeds x 1 1/2 cups
Raisins x 1/2 cup
Cranberries dried x 1/2 cup
Coconut shredded x 1/2 cup
Coconut oil x 1/2 cup
Raw cacao powder x 3 tblsp
Peanut butter x 2 tblsp

Method: Blend sunflower seeds in blender/thermo mix. Add in raisins and cranberries and blend again. Then add all other ingredients including shredded coconut. Blend until sticky consistency to roll into balls. Roll in shredded coconut into bite size balls and store in freezer/fridge.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe.
These are easy to make and do not take much of time.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies - Gluten free/refined sugar free

Recipe:
🍪1 cup almond flour
🍪1/2 cup salted peanut butter (I used crunchy)
🍪2 tbs. coconut oil, melted
🍪1 egg
🍪2 rounded tbs. raw honey
🍪1/2 tsp. Baking soda
🍪1/4 cup chocolate chips (sweetened with stevia)

Preheat oven to 350. Add everything to a bowl and mix. Use a small ice cream scooper or scoop rounded tablespoons onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for ten minutes, remove from oven and let them set for another 5-10 minutes.
