Superfoods pack a punch that is pleasing to your body.

From preventing cancer to giving you beautiful skin, incorporating such foods to your diet can make a huge difference.

We spoke to international health and wellness expert, Maria Ascencao about the superfoods of 2019 and 2020 and how to best enjoy them.

Below is what she said:

Avocado. Picture: Pexels

Avocados

Avocados are high in fibre, vitamin K, folic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E, potassium and monounsaturated fats which studies show help control cholesterol and diabetes.

Great in salads and smoothies.

Fermented foods

Fermented foods are rich in probiotic bacteria and enzymes which help improve gut health, the digestive system, and the immune system.

Try kefir, kimchi, miso, and kombucha.

Pumpkin seeds. Picture: Karen Sarraga

Seeds

Seeds are high in fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They contain monounsaturated fats that help control cholesterol. Try flax, chia, hemp, sesame, sunflower, and pumpkin. Sprinkle over food or salads.

CBD oil

CBD oil from the hemp plant is well known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety effects without causing intoxication. It’s vital to choose the highest quality oil such as Bio-Canna CBD Oil, one of the most potent in the world and available in SA from December.

Green tea. Picture: Pexels

Green tea

Green tea and green tea extracts are rich in polyphenolic compounds, antioxidants such as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), liver-supporting detoxifiers known as catechins and nutrients that help fight disease. It also helps improve brain function, maintain a healthy weight, improve metabolism and strengthen the immune system.

If tea is not your thing, try the potent SA green tea extract, Origine 8.

Curcumin

Curcumin the extract of turmeric is proven to have anti-inflammatory health benefits helps reduce the risk of heart disease, Alzheimer’s, arthritis and depression.

Bio-Curcumin is the only curcumin extract that contains highly bioavailable BCM-95 made from curcuminoids and the essential oil of turmeric which helps improve absorption and bioavailability.

Berries. Picture: Pexels

Berries

Berries are a great source of fibre, vitamins K and C, manganese, phytochemicals and antioxidants that help maintain a healthy immune system and fight against ageing.

You can eat them raw.

Broccoli

Broccoli is a great source of fibre, potassium, antioxidants and vitamin C which aids iron absorption. It helps control blood pressure, reduces inflammation, boosts the immune system and builds strong bones.

Berberine. Picture: Supplied

Berberine

Berberine is a powerful plant compound extract that helps balance blood sugar levels, supports gut health, reduces inflammation and regulates metabolism. The potent extract Bio-Berberine contains Origine 8, a potent green tea extract, and chromium to help fight heart disease and counter cravings.

Dark leafy green vegetables

Dark leafy green vegetables such as kale, spinach, and swiss chard are excellent sources of folate, zinc, calcium, iron, magnesium, vitamin C and fibre and anti-inflammatory carotenoids which can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer.