Get drunk in love this year! Picture: Pexels

Pomegranate Mimosas Just the right amount of sweet and tart, these ruby-red mimosas are perfect for the day of love, and frankly, classy for ANY party.

This antioxidant-packed take on the original is easy to make; simply fill champagne flutes with 1/4 cup sweetened pomegranate juice and top off with champagne and garnish with pomegranate seeds.

This twist on the traditional brunch cocktail sparkles ruby red with pomegranate juice, its tart intensity offset by a hint of sweetness from fresh orange juice. Picture from Pinterest.

Chocolate Martini

As a cocktail that is the perfect combination of boozy and sweet, it works perfectly as a post-Valentine’s dinner treat when you're craving something sweet. Sprinkle chocolate shavings or a pinch of cocoa powder, but feel free to get creative on the garnishes!

Single Lady Sangria

Valentine's Day can be a celebration of different types of love - friendship included, so have the ladies over and make this Single Ladies Valentine Sangria to sip on!

Giggle juice will cure you’re Valentine’s Day woes in an instant! Picture from Pinterest.

Giggle Juice

WTF is Giggle Juice, you ask? A combo of Moscato, lemonade, and vodka that will have all your friends laughing. This cocktail will forever be a favourite because it is deceptively sweet.



Champagne Margaritas

Homemade margaritas are actually quite simple, and I think that sometimes we (myself included) forget about that.

We think it’s so much easier to pick up a bottle of the premade mixer, but making a really good margarita at home isn’t at all complicated.

This margarita gets a love boost with the addition of your favourite bubbly.

Nothing says classy quite like these gorgeous Champagne Margaritas. Picture from Pinterest. Picture from Pinterest.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Jelly Shots

Slice off the tops and tips of strawberries, levelling them so they can stand up on a flat surface.

Using a small melon baller, gently scoop out inside of each strawberry, creating a "shot glass."

Discard insides. Line a small cooking sheet with parchment paper.

Combine chocolate chips and coconut oil in a large bowl and microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until completely melted.

Dip the hollowed-out strawberries in chocolate and place, cup side up, on a baking sheet.

Place them in the refrigerator to harden. Meanwhile, make jelly filling; in a large bowl, whisk together jelly and boiling water until completely dissolved.

Add vodka and whisk to combine.

Carefully pour jelly mixture into strawberries. Refrigerate until firm.

These are not your mom's chocolate covered strawberries. Picture from Pinterest.

Red Room Sangria

In a pitcher, combine wine, pomegranate juice, whiskey, and honey, stirring until the honey has dissolved.

Add fruit. Chill for at least one hour, letting the fruit absorb the sangria a bit. Pour into glasses and serve.

It's loaded with aphrodisiacs, so...you're welcome.

Strawberry Shortcake Mimosas

When plain old' orange juice just won't cut it, these should suffice!

This Red Room Sangria is sure to get you into the mood. Picture from Pinterest.

Pink Señoritas

Meet margarita's sassy sister. Simply rub a lemon wedge around the rim of four glasses, then dip rims into salt. To each glass, add ice, pink lemonade, lemon juice, triple sec, and tequila. Stir to combine. (if you prefer a lot of ice, stir together mixture first, then pour over ice.)

These strawberry shortcake mimosas combine the best of both worlds: drinks and desserts! Picture from Pinterest.

Mimosa Floats

This is by far the most colourful way to drink Champagne! Garnish each glass with a lemon slice and serve immediately.



