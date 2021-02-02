10 vegetables to plant in late summer

Even if you did not get a spring garden planted, there is still time, late summer, to plant vegetables and harvest them before the first frost. A late summer garden means you can harvest fresh produce well into autumn and sometimes even into winter. One of the biggest trends in gardening today is growing your own food, no matter what the size of your garden space. Growing your own vegetables ensures they are fresh, have not been sprayed with chemicals, and you save on grocery bills. It is easy to grow vegetables from seed. All you need to ensure is that you sow at the correct time of year, and give the seeds a good start with composted soil, plenty of sunshine, and access to water.

So, what vegetables can you still plant in late summer?

Beetroot

Radishes

Turnips

Carrots

Cauliflower

Peas

Spinach

Kale

Bush Beans

Cabbage

In an interview with IOL Lifestyle, owner of Living Seeds, Sean Freeman, provided the following tips for growing your own veggies.

Sun

Vegetables need a minimum of six hours of direct sunlight per day – anything less is a waste of time.

Water

The goal is to keep the soil moist but not wet. To figure out if the plants need water, stick your finger into the soil, up to your first knuckle. If the soil feels dry, add water. Proper watering is the most important part of vegetable container gardening.

Soil

Quality potting soil is really important for vegetables. Use a quality mix of 10% vermiculite, 30% compost, and 60% potting soil. Replace 50% of the potting mixture every year.

Fertiliser

Use a good organic fertiliser.

General maintenance

Keep a good watch on the plants for pests. Remove by hand or use an organic spray to control them.