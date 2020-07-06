12-year-old vegan chef gets book deal

Whitney Houston sang it best. "I believe the children are our future, teach them well and let them lead the way. Show them all the beauty they possess inside."

Because we have seen that effect on the children. They are indeed the future and are leading the way, alerting world leaders just how much we have to do to fix the world.

Take this 12-year-old vegan chef Omari McQueen. He became vegan at seven years old and five years later, he is publishing his vegan cookbook. Best Bites Cookbook will feature 30 of Omari's favourite and easy to make plant-based recipes.





He announced the book deal on his Instagram page, where he expressed his gratitude to all of his supporters. “I would like to thank everyone for all your love, support, and encouragement.





This comes after he created his own vegan brand Dipalicious at eight years old. He also started his own cooking channel on YouTube. He has even done pop-up restaurants in the UK, where he served his patrons with vegan cuisine inspired by Caribbean flavours.

He also has run cooking workshops, where he shows his peers how they become vegan and also how delicious plant-based dishes can be.





“I don’t want animals to die or be eaten so I teach people my age to be vegan,” he said.





The book will be released in January 2021 and is to be published by one of the biggest publishing houses, Scholastic UK.





Here are some of the recipes by Omari you can try and make ahead of the book's release.





Spicy Cauliflower Nuggets





Plum and Blackberry Crumble



