3 common cooking sins you’re probably committing

Every cook or foodie has screwed up in the kitchen once in a while. After all, you don’t become a master chef overnight. But even if you consider yourself a pro in the kitchen, you may be guilty of some of these cooking sins.

According to Chef at Large, below are the deadliest sins made in the kitchen; ones which you are probably making yourself from time to time.

Cooking with bad wine. Picture: Supplied

Cooking with bad wine

If you have gone to all the trouble of creating a great dish, why ruin it with bad wine? This can alter the taste and make a great dish a so-so dish.

The idea is that you want to taste and test the wine first.

Not all great tasting wines can be used in cooking. Some of them do not hold up to the high temperatures needed in some dishes. It breaks down the wine and will sometimes even give the dish a bitter taste.

It is a good idea to do some research here. Find out what wines are good for cooking, then buy one that doesn’t break your budget and have yourself a little taste. If you like it and it is recommended for cooking, then go for it. If you don’t like the taste from a glass, chances are you will not like it in a dish.

Over beating the eggs. Picture: Supplied

Over beating eggs

This is a very common mistake, and so easy to make. If you overbeat eggs, it can make cake, biscuits, or anything with dough very tough. Many recipes say to beat the eggs well – some even specify two minutes – but that is too long.

Make sure that eggs are beaten but don’t beat them to death. If you overbeat the eggs, it will make it more difficult to mix with sugar and other ingredients, everything breaks down, and before you know it, the biscuits are flat and tough.

Just make sure that all of the ingredients are combined well and you see no undissolved chunks. The biscuits or cakes will rise like they are supposed to and melt in your mouth.

Using an old ingredient. Picture: Supplied

Using an old ingredient

Most of the time this particular mistake does not occur with the main ingredient. Most cooks -amateur or expert - will check to see that the milk hasn’t expired, or the butter and eggs are fresh.

This problem is more likely to occur with things like baking powder. Many people don’t even think about checking the expiration date on that until it is too late. If it is old, the biscuits or cake may not rise the way they should. The same is true of baking soda.

So all ingredients need to be checked for expiration dates before starting to cook. Yes, you may have to throw something out that you haven’t used very much. But that is better than a flat biscuit to a consummate professional like yourself.