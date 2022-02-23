3 common myths about pork busted

Pork has such a bad reputation that consumers choose to outright ban it from their households. But how bad is it for you? Professional food scientist and group technical manager of Eskort, Melindi Wyma, debunks South Africa’s most common pork myths.

Wyma says despite its great nutritional and taste benefits, pork still suffers from a poor reputation. She says with pockets under pressure, pork represents a highly cost-effective protein option for a healthy, balanced diet, and with that in mind it’s time to dispel the many lingering misconceptions to give consumers peace of mind when adding pork to their monthly groceries. Pork is a fatty, unhealthy meat

One common misconception is that pork is a lump of unhealthy meat that contains a lot of fat. However, many lean pork cuts have a similar calorie composition to chicken breasts and lean beef, such as tenderloin (fillet), loin chops, loin roast, sirloin roast and rib chops. In fact, for each 100g serving, chicken breasts contain 172 kilocalories and 9.25g of fat compared with 154 kcal and 4.33g of fat in pork tenderloin. Lean pork cuts are extremely protein-rich and nutrient-dense, leaving you satiated for longer and reducing your likelihood of reaching for unhealthy snacks and food as often. Pork is also an important source of key B vitamins which are crucial for healthy cell functioning, and for the health of your nervous system.

Viennas are made from offal and other offcuts One of the most pervasive myths about pork is that viennas are made using the offcuts from the pig carcass that no one wants to eat, such as feet, lips and noses. However, viennas are instead made using the trimmings from prime cuts when meat is deboned and portioned into retail cuts. A selection of this meat and other ingredients is then ground up extremely finely, before being seasoned, filled into casings, and cooked. Once cooked, the viennas are left to cool, the casing is removed, and then the viennas are ready to eat.

Rather than a way of getting rid of offal, viennas are actually a smart way of using meat that would otherwise go to waste. This makes for an extremely affordable, ready-to-eat source of protein for busy families. If you pour a fizzy drink on pork meat, worms will crawl out This rumour has been making the rounds for years but is no truer now than when it was debunked in the 2000s. This myth stems from the mistaken belief that pigs are very dirty animals that are brimming with parasites. But like any other animal, pigs that are raised in healthy conditions on responsible farms should not have any harmful parasites or diseases.