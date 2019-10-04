From preventing boiling water to boil over, to using straws to remove the top of strawberries, these are the Instagram food hacks I wish I knew about.

I have scrolled through Instagram feeds and found three of the best food and kitchen hacks.

Put a wooden utensil on top of whatever you're boiling to prevent it from spilling over

When using a pot to boil water, put a wooden spoon over the top. When the water starts to boil, the spoon will pop the bubbles and keep it from boiling over, meaning you can turn the heat down or switch off the plate.

Separating a yolk from the white using a water bottle

After cracking the egg in a bowl, squeeze an empty plastic water bottle slightly, and place the bottle opening over the yolk. When you release your grip, the yolk would have been sucked inside, separating itself from the white. Squeeze the yolk into another bowl and you are done.

Using a straw to remove the top of a strawberry

By spearing the straw through the centre of the strawberry, you will remove the tip of the stem without cutting off a large circumference of the strawberry.