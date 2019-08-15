Paddock to plate is an emerging trend. Picture: Supplied

While we cannot predict the future, we have a good feeling about a few food trends that will be taking over menus this summer. According to chef Melanie Townsend, these are the top three summer food trends to look out for in the warmer season.

Fresh produce, fresh flavours, fresh colours

It's all about local fresh produce, everyone is wanting to know where their food is coming from and they don't want to have their food plastic wrapped or stored for months.

Paddock to plate is one of the latest emerging trends and that is coming through on plates ready for the summer season. With the global trend being towards sustainable produce and reduced plastics, every home foodie is making a concerted effort to do their bit for the globe.

Food bursting with nutrition

With summer fast approaching heavy comfort food will make way for light and lovely, healthy plates. Food bursting with nutrition and energy to get that winter layer away.

Make way for fresh Mediterranean styles with lots of lemon, olive oil and greens. Herbs and fresh salad greens will be taking their rightful place next to lean chicken breasts, steaks and lean pork cuts.

As the sunny days become longer, our bodies will naturally crave lighter healthier meals.

Quick and easy

Who wants to spend hours inside with the gorgeous African summer beckoning, quick and easy to cook meals in minutes will definitely be on the menu.

Slow-cookers will be replaced with quick-cooking fry pans and braai areas. Winter always makes us and our cooking lethargic, big wholesome comfort food meals and lots of family gatherings held indoors to ward off the cold.

As we head into summer we will be dying to dash outdoors under the glorious African skies and spend less time cooking, and more time living.



