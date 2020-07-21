3 foods that can weaken your immune system

A lot of us are doing everything we can when it comes to our health right now. Making sure that we are healthy has become even more paramount and this is evident in all the decisions we are taking to boost our immune systems whichever way we can.

Having enough sleep, exercising, and getting into a healthy diet all contribute to maintaining our body’s system of defense against illnesses.

A number of foods like blueberries, garlic and sunflower seeds for example have been found to benefit the immune system, but there are many other foods that can weaken our immune system. Below are some of the foods that can cause harm.

If you have a sweet tooth, your immune system is likely to suffer. Researchers have found that excess sugar consumption weakens your body’s immune system, greatly impacting your body’s ability to fight infections like the common cold and flu.

Studies show that the immoderate use of alcohol kills some of the antibody cells needed to destroy virus-infected cells. They reveal that people who drink alcohol are more open to infections and pneumonia because alcohol impairs the activity of immune cells in the blood. They also reveal that when consumed in excess, alcohol is a poison to every system of your body.

A fact that we all know is that junk food is bad for us, but many of us try to ignore that. Junk food affects more than just our waistlines. According to research, a poor diet could also have a direct impact on the immune system. They also note that the fact that your immune system also changes in a fundamental way could have all kinds of negative impacts on your health in the long run.



