3 foods that can weaken your immune system

A lot of us are doing everything we can when it comes to our health right now. Making sure that we are healthy has become even more paramount and this is evident in all the decisions we are taking to boost our immune systems whichever way we can.

Having enough sleep, exercising, and getting into a healthy diet all contribute to maintaining our body’s system of defense against illnesses.

A number of foods like blueberries, garlic and sunflower seeds for example have been found to benefit the immune system, but there are many other foods that can weaken our immune system. Below are some of the foods that can cause harm.

Sweets

If you have a sweet tooth, your immune system is likely to suffer. Researchers have found that excess sugar consumption weakens your body’s immune system, greatly impacting your body’s ability to fight infections like the common cold and flu.