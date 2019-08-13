Gentlemen, you will sometimes find yourself not in the mood for sex. You might blame stress or fatigue, but sometimes the secret behind your libido's loss is hidden in your food. Picture: Supplied

Gentlemen, you will sometimes find yourself not in the mood for sex. You might blame stress or fatigue, but sometimes the secret behind your dip in libido is hidden in your food.

According to Livestrong, these are the foods you should avoid if you want to boost your libido.

Mint

Consuming mint can soothe your stomach and relieve heartburn, help improve focus and aid with coughs, congestion and even bad breath. While all of these may sound like positive things, when it comes to your sex life, the fragrant green leaves are actually not good for your libido. So you may want to consider limiting your mint tea consumption.

Shrimp

Shrimp are low in calories, high in protein, low in mercury and boasts loads of vitamins and minerals, but they may not be the best food for your sex life.

Flaxseed

For more than 5 000 years, flaxseed has been used for healing and health benefits. Not only is it a great source of omega-3 essential fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid, it's also a source of phytochemicals called lignans and high in dietary fibre, magnesium, potassium, manganese and minerals phosphorus, iron and copper. However, men might want to think twice before sprinkling them on everything they eat.