3 foods that will keep your bones healthy

Bone health is a significant part of the overall health of our bodies and one that we do not pay much attention to.

What we do not see, we often do not feel the need to work on.

When I was young, I was told to drink my milk. And for good reason: The calcium and vitamin D found in milk and other foods build and strengthen our bones.

This is important no matter your age. Health experts say that strong bones help prevent osteoporosis and keep one active longer.

For better bone health, do not stop with the milk carton. Try making the following changes to your diet.

Vegetables

With such a wide variety to choose from, rich in vitamins and minerals, it is important to eat vegetables every day.

A study from National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), states that vitamin C, a vitamin abundant in most vegetables, has the potential to protect bones from damage.

More specifically, yellow and green vegetables are able to aid in bone mineralisation in children and maintain bone mass and strength in adults.

Dairy

Everyone knows that dairy is a good source of calcium and protein, but did you also know that you can also get your phosphorus from it?

Moreover, the options on the dairy list are plentiful so even the fussiest of eaters can enjoy something: you have milk, cheese, yoghurt, and cream.

If you do not consume dairy at all, you can find plenty of alternatives fortified with calcium such as tofu.

Fish

Health experts reveal that fish such as sardines, pilchards, and canned salmon contains up to a third of our daily calcium needs – the tiny, edible bones are a great calcium source.

Try serving with a green salad, or stuffed into a pita with leaves and cucumber.