Keeping your gut happy and healthy is important for your body and mind. We spoke to health expert, Vanessa Ascencao about foods to avoid for improved gut health.

Ascencao says a new study shows that food has very different impacts on the gut health of each individual, underscoring that the future of nutrition will be personal.

Below are the foods she says we should avoid.

Fried and processed foods

Fried and processed foods takes the body much longer to digest, reduces the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut and can lead to chronic disease.

Sugar

Too much sugar may cause an imbalance in the gut leading to unhealthy cravings, further damage and may increase inflammation in the body, the root cause of most chronic diseases today.

Dairy

Research shows that a diet rich in dairy has significant effects on the gut, especially in people who experience digestive problems such as constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain or bloating.

