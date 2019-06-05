While it is easy to enjoy yoghurt with fruits, there are also plenty of other ways we can enjoy this creamy and cultured dairy product. Pexels

Yoghurt has got to be one of my all-time favourite snacks. It's versatile, easy to cook with and there are many reasons that make it a healthy snack and a great ingredient in cooking.

While it is easy to enjoy it with fruits, there are also plenty of other ways we can enjoy this creamy and cultured dairy product.

Whether you buy it plain, double scream or flavoured, it's a multi-use ingredient that adds an extra kick to your food.

Below are some ways to use this versatile ingredient.

Banana Oatmeal Pancakes recipe.

These banana oatmeal pancakes are healthy, light, fluffy and will keep you full and satisfied.

Boondi Ka Raita recipe.

This is a simple recipe to make. Raita is a yoghurt dish made in Indian cuisine that adds spices and veggies. Boondi are small balls made with chickpea flour that are deep fried.

Healthy Nana Split recipe.

This is a comfort dish you can try at home when craving dessert. Try it for yourself as a mid-week pudding or just a snack.