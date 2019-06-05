Yoghurt has got to be one of my all-time favourite snacks.
It's versatile, easy to cook with and there are many reasons that make it a healthy snack and a great ingredient in cooking.
While it is easy to enjoy it with fruits, there are also plenty of other ways we can enjoy this creamy and cultured dairy product.
Whether you buy it plain, double scream or flavoured, it's a multi-use ingredient that adds an extra kick to your food.
Below are some ways to use this versatile ingredient.
Banana Oatmeal Pancakes recipe.
These banana oatmeal pancakes are healthy, light, fluffy and will keep you full and satisfied.
~ Banana Oatmeal pancakes 🍌🥞 ~ . I’m back home (since yesterday) from a few amazing days with my boyfriend in Disneyland Paris. ✨ It was the 5th and last time we went with our annual pass and so much fun!😊 . . Let’s move on to the recipe of these amazing pancakes 😋 I used a recipe from @lauras_super_vood ⤵️ . • Pancakes: ✨ 80g oatmeal (blend untill powder) 🍌 2 banana’s . 🥚 2 eggs 🥄 1 tsp baking powder 🥥 25g (coconut) oil . ✨ 40g oatmeal flakes 🧂 Cinnamon ➡️ Mix it together and bake them with some butter or oil. . • Toppings: @alpro Blueberry yoghurt, strawberries, blueberries, black chia seeds & puffed quinoa. . . Wish you all a wonderful day! ❣️ . . . #foodblogger #instafood #foodie #smoothie #smoothiebowl #smoothies #nicecream #healthyfood #healthyrecipes #healthylifestyle #plantpowered #foodphotography #breakfast #breakfastbowl #wholefoods #dutchfoodie #feedfeed #breakfastgoals #breakfastideas #easyrecipes #pancakestack #pancake #pancakes #blueberry #pinkpitaya #pancakeday #darkchocolate #strawberry #yoghurt #colorfullfood @beautifulsmoothies @blended_daily @smoothiebowls @smoothiebowl @smoothie_planet @befitsmoothies @topbreakfastideas
Boondi Ka Raita recipe.
This is a simple recipe to make. Raita is a yoghurt dish made in Indian cuisine that adds spices and veggies. Boondi are small balls made with chickpea flour that are deep fried.
This delightful boondi ka raita is a favourite raita at home. Raita is a yoghurt dish made in Indian cuisine that involves addition of spices and veggies to yoghurt. Boondi are small balls made with chickpea flour that are deep fried. I make boondi ka raita pretty often at home. It is also very simple to make.⠀ ⠀ Take ⠀ 🌿 1 cup curd (dilute with some water or milk)⠀ 🌿1 cup boondi immersed in warm water and squeezed⠀ 🌿1 tsp. cumin powder⠀ 🌿1/2 tsp. black salt⠀ 🌿1/2 tsp. red chilli powder⠀ 🌿1 tsp. chaat masala⠀ 🌿salt and sugar to taste (optional)⠀ ⠀ Method⠀ Mix spices with dahi and boondi. Mix well and serve chilled garnished with finely chopped coriander leaves and mint leaves. Your tasty boondi ka raita is ready to serve. Do give it a try.⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ #rachnacooks #BoondiRaita #Raita #Yogurt #Curd #Indian #IndianRecipe #IndianRecipes #summer #boondi #yoghurtrecipes #instafoodlover #eatwellbewell #bangalorefoodblogger #bangaloremumblogger #eeeeats #nomnom #indiancuisine #dahi #summerday #buzzfeedfood #thekitchn #desikhana #gharkakhana
Healthy Nana Split recipe.
This is a comfort dish you can try at home when craving dessert. Try it for yourself as a mid-week pudding or just a snack.
🍌 HEALTHY NANA SPLIT 🍌 I apologise to all of you that have nut allergies. my peanut butter obsession is out of control 🥜 I wanted pudding tonight. I wanted comfort food. I’m feeling super emosh and tired today so I was in one of those “I’ll eat everything” moods🐷 But after a mini brain wave I made this beautiful dessert with awesome macros and counts as one portion of fruit😜 Try it for yourself as a mid week pudding or just a snack ... and enjoy ⭐️ Recipe: • 1 ripe banana 🍌 • 120g @arlaskyr Greek yoghurt🥄 • 1/2 sachet @whitworthsuk toffee + pecan shot 🍬 • 10g @morrisons smooth peanut butter 🥜 . Calories - 274 Protein - 16g Carbs - 36g Fat - 7g
