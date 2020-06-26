3 most common grilling mistakes and how to fix them

Grilling is supposed to be fun, easy, and for the most part stress-free. It's the go-to meal option when we are with friends because it allows you to continue interacting with your loved ones, while preparing the food you will eat. And since most grilled meals are casual and share-friendly, grilling is perfect for a family afternoon. And yet, with something so easy to do, it's also very easy to go wrong. So before you make a mistake that will not only cost you a lot of money, but ruin your food and your mood, here's what we learnt from recipe developer and food stylist, Jackie Freeman, on the biggest grilling mistakes most people make and which you should avoid. Grilling is supposed to be fun, easy, and for the most part stress-free. Picture: Supplied Choosing the wrong grilling method Before you even start grilling it's important to know the difference between gas and charcoal. Though gas is easier to work with, it steams more than it smokes, which may mean your chicken skin won't get as crisp or flavourful. Charcoal takes a little more finesse and has the chance of flare-ups, but it also gives you richer, smokier flavors. So, what do you choose?

That depends on the amount of work you want to put into dinner and the desired flavour result.

Grilling meat straight from the fridge

Before you throw your next rib, steak, or fish fillet on the grill, take the chill off of your meat. Pull your food from the fridge 15 to 20 minutes before grilling.

Don't try to cook cold meat. Though the flavour may be fine, the texture will be tough since the muscles won't have time to relax before hitting the flame.

Plus, meat that is the same temperature at the surface and core will cook evenly and quickly, compared to meat that is warm on the surface but still chilly inside.

Not using tongs and turners

The more your slice, dice, pierce, poke, and puncture your meat, the drier it will become. Valuable juices are lost every time you poke your meat.

So, toss out the prongs and forks and use tongs or turners instead. Also, avoid the temptation to poke and constantly flip meat on the grill. Set it and forget it for a few minutes so it can cook undisturbed.