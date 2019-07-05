Mushrooms can be more than just a pizza topping. Picture: Pexels

We all know that mushrooms add lots of flavour to any dinner dish. But they're not just tasty, they're also good for you as they are full of fibre, protein and antioxidants. We took to Instagram to find easy mushroom recipes you can quickly whip up at the comfort of your own home.

Balsamic Garlic Grilled Mushroom Skewers

These are super easy with a ton of flavour.

Ingredients

1kg mushrooms, sliced ¼ inch thick⠀

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar⠀

1 tbsp soy sauce (or tamari)⠀

3 cloves garlic, chopped⠀

½ tsp thyme, chopped⠀

Salt and pepper to taste⠀

Method

Marinate the mushrooms in the mixture of the remaining ingredients for 30 minutes.⠀

Skewer the mushrooms and grill over medium-high heat until just tender and slightly charred - about 2-3 minutes per side. Enjoy!

(You can also skip marinating the mushrooms and just saute them in a pan until the liquid dissipates and the sauce glazes the mushrooms).

Recipe by Closet Cooking









Creamy Mushroom and Spinach Pasta

This is a creamy and yummy recipe.

Ingredients

160-200g gf pasta (serves 2)

150 mushrooms

2 garlic cloves

1 shallot or small white onion

1-2 tsp nutritional yeast

½ cup dairy free cream

½ cup veggie stock

2 large handfuls of spinach

Method

First off get everything prepared, garlic, onions and mushrooms chopped ready you can replace this with garlic and onion powder if your really short on time. Get your pasta on to boil and have a pan heating for the sauce with a little spray of oil (optional). Fry off onion, garlic and mushrooms for 5 minutes over medium heat.

Reserve some of the fried mushrooms for sprinkling on top (optional). At the 5 minute mark add in cream, stock and nutritional yeast. Bubble until it thickens, reduce heat. Once pasta is ready add into sauce and coat, add in spinach and stir in the sauce until it wilts. It's now ready to serve and enjoy.

Recipe by The Plantiful Chef









Bella Mushroom and Ground Beef Meat Sauce for Spaghetti

This makes a beautiful, filling feast for family.

Serves: 8

Ingredients

500g ground beef

2 jars Italian herb pasta sauce

½ yellow onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup sliced mushrooms

Parsley, to garnish

Method

Brown the meat on medium heat about 5-8 minutes, season with salt and pepper, and transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to drain.

In the same pan, cook the onion for a couple of minutes, season with salt and pepper, then add the garlic 30 seconds. Add back in the meat and pour in the pasta sauce. Simmer one hour with the lid on.

Cook 500g spaghetti during that time. Drain and set aside.

Just before serving, add in mushrooms and garnish with parsley. Spoon meat sauce over spaghetti on a dinner plate. Serves 6-8. Even better as leftovers.

Recipe by Haute Cooking and Baking