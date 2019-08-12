Fish-shaped cone. Picture: Taiyaki NYC

You know how some ice cream parlours serve their ice cream in waffle cones? Well those cones have got nothing on the insane ice cream cones below.

Restaurateurs are creating incredible combinations of flavours, not just when it comes to ice cream, but when it comes to the cone itself.

These ice cream treats will more than satisfy your unquenchable cravings.

Fish-shaped cone

This is served at a New York ice cream parlour called Taiyaki NYC. The store bases its cones on a traditional Japanese treat of the same name, which normally contains sweet red-bean paste.

Tacone

The tacone is shaped like a hard shell corn tortilla and it's filled with delicious treats.

Cone on the cob

Cone on the cob was first debuted by pastry chef, Dominique Ansel in Japan. It is grilled corn on the cob topped with caramel sweet corn soft serve and caramel corn.