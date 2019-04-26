Photo by Abhinav Goswami from Pexels

Having a hard time deciding what flavour of cake to serve at your birthday celebration, wedding or anniversary? So many people still struggle to make this big dessert decision. To help make it easier, we asked a pastry chef, Carmen Eksteen to share the three top flavors that people are choosing to go with at the moment when it comes to any celebration that needs cake.

Rich dark chocolate cake with salted caramel

Most people are chocolate lovers and I believe the rich dark chocolate cake with salted caramel just helps to tone down the sweetness of the cake and frosting.

Vanilla cake with lemon curd

Vanilla cake with lemon curd is a very subtle flavour and the acidic taste of the lemon curd helps to bring out the subtlety of the vanilla.

Carrot cake with cream cheese

Carrot cake with cream cheese will always be that perennial favourite with many people.