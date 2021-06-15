3 reasons to celebrate Eat Your Vegetables Day

No excuses for anyone not having veggies on this day! Every year on June 17 is Eat Your Vegetables Day. Strategically created in the middle of National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month, this day is the perfect opportunity to re-introduce a healthy portion of vegetables into your diet.

No doubt about it, Eat Your Vegetables Day was created to promote a more healthy diet for life. On this day, you are encouraged to eat vegetables for every meal, and a snack. Better still, try to be a vegetarian for the day. Short of that, any additional vegetables at mealtime today will honour the event, as well as make you a little healthier. Below we outline some of the reasons you should celebrate this day.

Keeps the digestive system healthy and reduces bloating Health experts reveal that veggies help keep your digestive system healthy and functioning optimally, and in doing so, they counteract the bloating effect caused by less nutrient-dense food choices and excess sodium. The healthy doses of potassium and water in vegetables also help flush out unwanted salt and toxins while restoring your body’s healthy fluid balance. The result? You’ll feel great, and you might even look and feel leaner!

Vegetables provide complex carbohydrates The energy in vegetables is in the form of complex carbohydrates. These take some time to digest and don’t cause the blood sugar highs and lows that sugars do. An exception to this rule is the sugar in beetroot or corn. (These sugars have a high glycemic index and trigger the insulin cycle.) Helps your skin look younger and healthier