3 signs you may have a toxic relationship with food (and how to improve it)

Are you exhausted by your endless thoughts about food? Do you consume your day with what you have eaten and what you should not have eaten? Many of us struggle daily with the food battle.

Let us see if you have an unhealthy relationship with food and how you can end this terrible cycle. Are you exhausted by your endless thoughts about food? Picture: Pexels/Cotton Bro You can't keep certain foods in the house without eating them all at once

This is usually a sign that you don’t trust yourself around food. You know that the food is in the house and your cravings are stronger than your willpower. You can finish whole cartons of ice cream and huge bars of chocolate in one sitting. Did you know that you can train your brain how to react to food? This can be achieved through hypnotherapy.

You think about food every day A preoccupation with food could mean that you are not getting enough. Think about how you can adjust your meals to ensure you are getting an adequate amount of nutrients.

Are you exhausted by your endless thoughts about food? Picture: Pexels/Adrienn You avoid all the foods you actually want when you go out to eat It’s one thing to say no to your favourite comfort foods when you’re just not hungry, but it is another thing to avoid those foods altogether. Avoiding all “fun foods” when out to eat is probably a sign of disordered eating, even if it is applauded as healthy.

