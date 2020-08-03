3 ways to keep ginger fresh

At the moment it feels as though the coronavirus has taken over our lives. As it is a virus, it cannot be treated by antibiotics but has to be fought off by our body's immune system. Although there are some medications that can help with the symptoms, it may be worth thinking about our diet as a way of coping and fighting off the virus. There are many things we can eat which will help to boost our immune systems like having fresh ginger. Ginger is known as one of the home remedies for colds and sore throats. It is good and adds flavour in the kitchen. It can be sautéed, used in soups or grilled, etc.

There are many schools of thought on the best way to store fresh ginger. Some freeze it, others like to place it in a bottle full of water.

According to wikiHow, this is how to keep ginger fresh.

Storing your ginger at room temperature

Cover exposed fresh ginger with aluminium foil. If you haven’t cut into your ginger yet, then you can store it as-is on the counter or in your pantry.

However, once you cut a piece off, you’ll need to cover up the exposed inside area in order to keep your ginger as fresh as possible.

Simply tear off a small piece of aluminium foil and wrap it around the exposed area. Then, put it back onto your countertop or in your pantry until you need to cut off another piece.

Keep your fresh ginger in the pantry for up to one week.

If you plan on using all of your ginger within the week, it will stay fresh and flavourful if kept in the pantry. However, if you store it for longer, it may no longer taste good or be safe to consume

Store dried, ground, or crystallised ginger in the pantry for up to three years.

If you want to store your ginger at room temperature but you also want it to stay flavourful and safe to eat for a long time, buy it in these forms and keep it in the pantry. While ginger isn’t necessarily fresh in these forms, it should retain its flavour well for two to three years.

Refrigerating your ginger

Submerge peeled ginger in a jar of vodka for up to two months. To keep ginger fresh in the refrigerator for the longest time possible, use a paring knife or a spoon to peel it and then put it into a glass jar. Fill the jar to the top with vodka and screw the lid on tight. Keep the ginger in the refrigerator for as long as two months.

Store unpeeled ginger in an airtight plastic bag for one to two months.

If you don’t want to submerge your ginger in alcohol, store it without peeling it to keep it fresher for longer. Put it into a sealable plastic bag, press all of the air out, and then seal it tight. Then, put it in your refrigerator’s vegetable drawer. When stored in this way, your ginger will keep its flavour for up to two months.

Freezing your ginger

Peel the ginger with a paring knife so that it’s easier to use later on when it’s frozen. Ginger can be challenging to peel, so be sure to use a paring knife or a spoon to remove all of the ginger’s outer skin.

Wrap the ginger in plastic wrap and seal it in a plastic bag. After you’ve taken off the skin, rip off a large sheet of plastic wrap, and tightly wrap the ginger. Ensure that no part of the ginger is exposed to air, and then put it in a plastic bag, squeeze the air out, and seal it

Freeze the ginger for up to six months.