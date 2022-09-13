4 benefits of eating home-cooked food

No matter how many restaurants are out there, we would always return for that one home-made meal. There is no match for home-made food with any other restaurants.

So, let’s discuss some benefits of keeping up with the habit of eating home-made food. Home-cooked food is healthier than fast food or takeout. Pictures: Pexels Cheaper Home-cooked food is easier on your pocket, as compared to restaurant meals, whose meal prices can vary depending on the standard of the restaurant and the services they offer.

Additionally, you can choose your serving size for a healthy dinner, while this is not possible in a restaurant setting. Healthy Home-cooked food is healthier than fast food or take-out. The nutritional value of the produce used will be maintained when you cook at home.

Usually, the take-out that you order will have a lot of oil, butter, and spices which might not be healthy, especially when eaten on a daily basis. But when you cook at home, you can control the amount of oil you use and leave out all the unhealthy additives or artificial flavours. Family meals are awesome. Picture: Pexels/August De Richelieu It saves time

While it might be tempting to grab a frozen meal or take-out instead of cooking at home, it doesn’t actually save time. If you plan ahead, you can make a healthy, home-cooked meal in 30 minutes or less, without a trip to the store or a restaurant. As a bonus, you can double the recipe and eat the leftovers later. Brings the family together

Family meals are awesome. There are few better ways through which a family can share love and reinforce the bond that they share as a group. Apart from being the perfect way to know how the day went for everyone, eating as a family has been shown to lead to healthier families. Read the latest IOL Food DigiMag here.