4 benefits of home cooked meals

With lockdown keeping us all indoors, home cooking has made a real comeback.

Everyone is sharing pictures of their creations in the kitchen, with many finding out they have a hidden talent as cooks.

There are others though, like our food editor, who are tired of cooking everyday and have come to dread going into the kitchen.

But there are benefits to cooking at home and we can now enjoy home cooking health benefits all the time.

Experts reveal that people who cook at home tend to consume fewer carbohydrates, fewer calories, less fat and less sugar than those who cook less or do not cook at all.