4 brilliant hacks that will save you time in the kitchen

We all strive to improve our efficiency and caution in the kitchen for obvious reasons; time and money are valuable. Both attributes can be learned over time, yet often a helpful tip at just the right moment can be more useful than months or even years of experience. Here are some of our favourite kitchen hacks, short-cuts, and secrets. They will save you money, time, and stress.

Storage of spices Spices need extra care as they lose their colour, aroma, and essence if not kept properly. To preserve their peak quality, it is essential to store them properly. Store the spices in a bag or jar with a fitted lid, making it free of air by pressing it out. Put the sealed bed of spice in a Tupperware container. Any cool and dark place that can keep them away from the effects of heat is best.

To preserve the freshness and taste, keep chilli, cayenne, and paprika in the freezer. According to health experts, you should not store seeds for more than four years and seasoning blends for more than two years, and you should not store leafy herbs and ground spices for more than two to three years. Freeze coffee for ice cubes

Keep your ice coffee from being diluted with water by using coffee ice cubes instead of regular ice. Just freeze some of your coffee in an ice tray for later use. Make smoothie cups What is better than a blend-and-go smoothie when you are running out the door? Pre-pack an individual container with fruit, nut butter, and any other additions (think greens, cocoa powder, chia seeds, or cashews).

The next morning, dump the bowl into your blender and add your liquid of choice (milk or nut milk). Prevent potato sprouts Can’t seem to keep your potatoes from sprouting in storage? Just drop an apple in the bag or basket where you keep the potatoes. The apple will help prevent premature sprouting.

