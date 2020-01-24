The global brunch trend hit the streets of almost every cafe and restaurant last year.

The "Friends who brunch" hashtag has been lighting up Instagram feeds all summer with little sign of slowing down.

Head of Operations for the Food And Drink Division at Tobago’s at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Dominique Van Wezop said they travelled to Dubai to investigate what makes the best brunch so that they can ensure they offer their guests only the best.

“What we discovered is that over and above the food and drink offerings brunch has a way of bringing people together. The whole idea of brunch is to share in delicious meals and enjoy some time out with family and friends, and I think today more and more people are rather splurging on quality time with the people they love rather than material things. brunch, being a social meal, is perfect for that,” said Van Wezop.

Breakers Brunch at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront. Picture: Supplied

Below Van Wezop shares some brunch etiquette tips to keep in mind.

Do: State your dietary requirements when you make the booking.

This will ensure that the kitchen is prepared and ready with any special requirements and that chef can, on the day, show you any items on the buffet that you should avoid, to avoid any mix-ups or confusion, especially when it comes to food allergies.

Don’t: Requests substitutes.

We try, as far as possible, to accommodate everyone’s needs, which we took into consideration when designing the menu. Restaurants and chefs will, as far as possible, consider everyone. Menus have been carefully thought out by the chefs, so patrons can be assured that what they’ve put together is an impressive offering

Do: Try a variety of food on offer.

If, like at the #BreakersBrunch at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, certain courses of brunch are a buffet section, do try to sample as much of the food as possible. It will give you a good idea of all that’s on offer. It also ensures that you get to excite your palate and truly benefit from the overall experience.

Don’t: Eat everything in one go.

Brunch is meant to be a leisurely affair. The starter is a buffet, so try not to overload your plate - or yourself - on the first go. You must keep in mind that there is still the main course and, of course, dessert stations which offer a selection of sweet treats