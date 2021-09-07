4 food trends to look out for this spring

WHile we cannot predict the future, we have a good feeling about a few food trends that will be taking over this spring. Spring is the season when everything bursts back into life, and our senses start being stimulated once again.

It’s the blooming colours, tastes and sounds of nature that bring us back to life. This perception inspires us and is the reason spring is most people’s favourite season to cater in. With that said, we are excited to bring you the latest trends for this season! Let’s spring right into it – here are four spring food trends. Smoothies

Smoothies become more popular each year. Smoothies offer an amazing way to boost your immune system and replenish important vitamins. For maximum benefit, don’t forget to add seasonal vegetables to your smoothies. It’s easy to load up on fruit, as it’s sweet and delicious, but for variety and health, vegetables are a must, too. Things such as carrots, avocados and spinach can be added to smoothies, and they add a whole lot of goodness to your diet as well. Another tip for making smoothies – you should always check the serving size. Don’t throw in two bananas, a whole mango, a tub of yoghurt, and then drink it all.

If you wouldn’t typically eat large volumes of a food type in one sitting, you shouldn’t be drinking them, as your kilojoule count will be sky-high. Measure your quantities carefully, and use just enough ingredients in your smoothie to fill you up. Floral flavours Floral flavours have been one of the biggest culinary trends, and it's one that we expect to bloom even further this season. Gone are the days when flowers were only used to add colour to a dull space in your home.

Not only have flowers become a hot accessory, but they are also a must-have ingredient to add flavour and pizazz to your summer dishes and drinks. They’re no longer just for fine-dining restaurants. More people are including edible flowers in their culinary creations at home. If you haven’t already, this is the perfect season to add some elderflower, rose or orange notes to your all-time favourites to invoke a light and spring-like taste. Function over flavour

Not that flavour isn’t important – you wouldn’t continue eating something if it wasn’t tasty – but nowadays people are mindful of what they buy and how they prepare it. With “healthy banana bread” making Google’s top 10 list of most-searched recipes in 2020, it’s clear that people are expecting more nutritional benefits from what they eat. Many of us will even go as far as eating things we wouldn’t typically consider because of their health benefits, and also researching and buying supplements to give our usual choices a nutritional boost.