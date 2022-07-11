4 healthy bread alternatives for breakfast and lunch

Bread is not just delicious. It is also incredibly versatile and something we use, in one form or another, in countless meals. It has multiple issues. But bread is high in carbs, contains gluten, and doesn’t even offer that many nutrient, to begin with. That said, why not try these healthy bread alternatives for breakfast and lunch?

Using rice cakes in place of bread makes for a light lunch or a great snack. Picture: Pexels/Eva Bronzini Rice cakes Using rice cakes in place of bread makes for a light lunch or a great snack. Simply layer with toppings like meat slices and avocado, or peanut butter and apple slices. Seaweed sheets

Seaweed is not just for sushi. You can also use seaweed as an alternative to bread. This mostly means you will be making wraps with the seaweed. Many combinations you use in a regular wrap will taste just as good in seaweed. Why not play around and find some new favourites? Lettuce wraps are an easy swop to make, require no preparation time, and are carb-free. Picture: Pexels/Lan Yao Lettuce wraps Lettuce wraps are an easy swop to make, require no preparation time, and are carb-free. Not only will you reduce your carb and calorie intake, but using a lettuce wrap will also give you vitamins C and K.

