4 home cooks worth following on social media

Last week, Themba Gwejela, the talented cook and popular social media user, who runs Mr Gwej Kitchen, made reference to the sudden cooks that have been brought by the lockdown.

While the comment was said in jest, some did take it personally. They really shouldn't have.

We are all cooking. Sudden cooks or not.





We are finding solace in the kitchen, cooking, baking and brewing up like never before.





Everyone is sharing their creations on social media. From overcooked steaks topped with courgettes and mushroom sauce, to the beautiful plated salmon dishes on a bed of potato leek puree.





And then there are the mampoer brewers, who have gone ham with trying to make their own liqour at home, due to them not being able to purchase any during the lockdown.





There have been those cooks who have really impressed with their skills these past few weeks. And the thing is, all their recipes are really easy to do and do not require you to be a pro in the kitchen.





These individuals are home cooks and while not trained as chefs, they are clearly passionate about food and you can see just how much love they put into their food. When you look at their food, it's almost like you can smell the aromas wafting in the air.





So here are my choices for the four cooks everyone should follow on social media, they already aren't following them.





Neo Nontso (@ dinewithneo )





Most people who have tried Neo's recipes always say this: "I've actually tried one of Dine with Neo's recipes and it came out tasting so damn good. Her dishes are pretty easy."





And that is the mark of a truly talented cook. One who can make even the most complicated of dishes very easy to cook. What I like most about her cooking is that she uses accessible ingredients, things we already have in our fridges, pantries and cupboards. You don't have to think about replacements for exotic ingredients and spices. She understands her audience very well and serves them diligently.





Her Instagram page is filled with recipes that will get you into the kitchen.









Dr Philile M (@ drmom_cooks )





The medical doctor and mother of four is a true foodie. She loves to experiment with food, trying new styles of cooking. From simple, homecooking recipes, to fine dining worthy works of art, she has the range that has made her one of the must follow home cooks on social media.





What initially started off as a mother sharing her children's lunch boxes, has become a side hustle, complete with special dinners and brands knocking on her door looking to collaborate.





Dr Philile shows an impressive range when it comes to her knowledge about food and yet even with all that know how, she brings a certain homely feel to her food. It's accessible and you can't help but want to try more of her recipes.









Lihle Malitjane (@ hopelihle_m )









There's something about home cooks that one can't help but admire. Their passion for food and willingness to try out new recipes or revamp old recipes and give them a new spin, always leaves me impressed.





They are able to take something so simple and give it some edge, without taking away what made it so popular for many of us.





Lihle does this so well. Her spicy chicken curry was so good, even Anele Mdoda tried it out and approved it as great.





Her repetoire of recipes is also pretty impressive- from the simple homecooking, to the more complicated recipes. She also plays around with some complex ingredients, making them accessible for all of us.





TaylaMade (@ taylamadefood )

I came across this account while looking for Easter recipes and landed on her hot cross bun post. You know when the kids say "I pops flavour and drips sauce"? That's exactly what I get from Tayla's food.





Once again, it's easy to cook recipes, taken an extra step. This is probably one of my favourite Instagram food accounts.





Plus I love the witty names she gives her recipes. Of course I want to make a recipe titled: "Keep Calm & Curry On" and "Pasta La Vista Behbeh". Who wouldn't?