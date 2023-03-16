4 important cooking safety tips you need to know

The kitchen is considered by many as the heart of the home, the place where family and friends gather to enjoy each other’s company and delicious food. With cooking becoming more and more of a trend, more people are headed for the kitchen.

With exotic cuisines and matching new tools, from pans to knives, kitchens are turning into injury hot spots but there are a few ways to be smarter every time. Here are some helpful tips; Picture: Pexels/rfstudio Learn how to use knives

Knives are the most common kitchen tool you will reach for on a daily basis, so it’s important that you know how to use them both effectively and safely. Have a few different knives that will serve various purposes. If you’re peeling a piece of fruit, you don’t need to do so with your large chef’s knife. Keep your knives sharp. It may make sense to think that dull knives are safer than sharp ones, but a dull knife requires more pressure to cut through whatever you’re using it for. If it slips, it could lead to a worse injury than a nick with a sharper knife.

Keep your cooking area tidy If an item can burn, keep it a distance away from the stovetop. That includes cookbooks, towels, pot holders and food packaging. Additionally, avoid clothing with loose sleeves or other dangling accessories that can get caught on burners or catch fire.

Rushing around the kitchen will almost guarantee accidents. Pexels/Cottonbro Studio Don’t rush Rushing around the kitchen will almost guarantee accidents. Unless you are a pro, cut food slowly, do not run from station to station, and take your time when moving hot pots and pans. Saving a few minutes here and there will be negated if you need to make a trip to the doctor’s office.

Also never try to bake or cook if you are under the influence of alcohol or medications, or are very sleepy. Wash your hands regularly Before, after and during cooking, you should be washing your hands regularly to prevent the risk of cross-contamination and the spread of nasty bacteria.