4 plant-based foods to keep you warm in winter

In winter, we crave comfort; we seek warmth and shelter from the cold. Whether we like it or not, these tendencies seep into our nutrition and health. We go for foods that offer that cosy and warm feeling. That said, eating a wholefood plant-based diet can have a significant impact on our overall health and well-being. Whether you are trying to lose weight, strengthen your immunity, enhance your vitality, or get your family into healthy eating habits, below we want to show you how easy it can be to enjoy the benefits of a plant-based diet.

Lentils are great for mid-week meals and can replace mince in traditional dishes. Picture: Supplied Lentils If you are looking for some inspiration for those mid-week meals, we suggest swapping mince for lentils. Make a lentil pie, bolognese, or add to a pasta sauce. You can also put lentils in soups to bulk them out. Remember when veganism was funny? When the idea of giving up not just meat, but all animal-based products seemed impossibly weird to just about everyone? Picture: Ella Olsson Pexels Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes may help you improve blood sugar control, and are high in vitamin A, which helps maintain a good immune system and skin health during the colder season. Sweet potatoes can be baked, boiled, or roasted and enjoyed as a delicious side or added to everything, from sandwiches to salads and even breakfast bowls. Seeds are a great way to add nutrients into cookies, salads, smoothies and even soups. Picture: Supplied Seeds Seeds are a great snack or an easy way to add extra nutrients into a cookie, salad, smoothie, or on top of a soup. Sesame seeds contain a calcium-trusted source and sunflower seeds are a good source of vitamin E. Other healthy seeds include pumpkin, chia, hemp, and flax.

At most times, tofu gets a bad rap. Picture: Ella Olsson Pexels Tofu At most times, tofu gets a bad rap. It is considered a top non-meat food you should eat if you are going vegan or meat-free. But it really depends on how you cook it. Do scrambled tofu in place of eggs in the morning or make ground-up variations for tacos. Tofu has the ability to become so many different things, you just have to experiment with it. Here is a guide to tofu varieties and how to cook with them.

