4 seasonal foods you should be eating this autumn

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

With autumn here, you might be seeing some seasonal favourite foods popping up at restaurants and on grocery shelves. As someone who grew fond of food, I always encourage myself to learn which foods are in season and try to choose seasonal foods whenever possible. The autumn season is no exception, there are so many amazing dishes you can create using seasonal produce. Eating produce that is in season is also a great way to save money and be more creative in the kitchen. Let’s take a look at some of the autumn foods you should be eating throughout the cooler, darker days.

Herbs

Autumn herbs are fragrant, aromatic, and can make your cooking delicious, provided you know which herbs to use and how to use them. They can be used in both their fresh and dried forms, and examples of herbs include parsley, chives, thyme, basil, dill, oregano, rosemary, sage, and celery leaves.

Whole grains

According to dietitian Sarah Klemm, from Eat Right, adding more whole grains to your family's meals is a smart move. Not only do whole grains provide vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients needed to keep you healthy, but they also contain dietary fibre, which may help reduce your risk of heart disease, some cancers, diabetes, and other health problems, such as constipation.

She says that if you want to add more whole grains to your meals, you must change your cooking style to include more whole grains and boost the dietary fibre content of meals. She adds that you must partner with whole grains with vegetables – brown rice and vegetable stir-fry or a whole-wheat pita stuffed with salad, or fortify mixed dishes with high-fibre ingredients – add bran or oatmeal to meatloaf, or toss cooked quinoa or wheat berries into a salad.

Leaves and greens

Leafy greens are full of essential vitamins and minerals that offer a variety of health benefits. They can also be easily incorporated into a wide range of meals to add depth and balance to a dish. The likes of a rocket, kale, hardier lettuce leaves, and various others, will still be growing as the weather turns cool, so the salad can remain on the menu well into autumn.

Fruit

With so many fresh fruit varieties available, the options are endless for both sweet and savoury dishes. Whether you like turning autumnal grapes, plums, or apples into a morning drink with a little help from your juicer, or you're looking for a way to style up your salad, fruits are important, especially for your health.