Sugar can be addictive, can lead to obesity, and is even suspected of increasing the risk of cancer and leading to diabetes. Speaking to dietitian Nhluvuko Ngobeni on how you can go about avoiding consuming too much of sugar, below is what he said you can substitute sugar with.

Honey

Honey is a natural product, contains a lot of valuable nutrients and is considered the oldest sweeteners in the world. It is produced by bees collecting flower nectar, breaking it down into simple sugars and then storing it in honeycombs. Honey has long been used as a healing agent in natural medicine because it has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antiseptic properties.

Xylitol

Xylitol is a sugar alcohol which is used as a sugar substitute and better known as birch sugar. Xylitol is a natural constituent of vegetables and fruits (e.g. Cauliflower, berries and plums).Xylitol has about 40% fewer calories than refined sugar and it does not cause blood sugar levels to rise as high after eating and it does not cause cavities.

Stevia

Steviol glycoside is a sugar substitute. Stevia has no calories and does not damage the teeth. It also has no effect on the blood sugar level, so stevia can also be used by diabetics.

Coconut sugar

This sugar substitute is made from the nectar of the flower buds of the coconut palm. Its taste is like caramel. Coconut sugar is said to contain many vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, iron and zinc.