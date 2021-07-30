4 superfoods to get you ready for summer

I keep reading about how important superfoods are to include in our diets. If you are unsure what superfoods are, it is food that is good, wholesome, and plant-based food like kale, blueberries, and beetroot. It is food packed with minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins.

Health and wellness expert, Maria Ascencao says superfoods are exceptionally nutrient-dense foods. Ascencao says they are usually high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which can help prevent disease, lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease, help improve immunity and decrease inflammation. “No single superfood can provide all the nutrition, health benefits, and energy needed to nourish the body. However, superfoods, incorporated into a healthy diet (which excludes processed foods and those high in sugar) may help balance blood sugar levels, maintain a healthy weight and fight chronic diseases like diabetes and even cancer,” she says. With summer fast approaching, this means you’ll probably want to start working on your skin to get that golden glow everyone wants this time of the year. Below we take a look at some of the superfoods that you can indulge in to get you ready for summer.

Dark chocolate It's not a myth that some chocolate in your life is better than none. Experts say it’s even better if that chocolate is of the dark, less-sweet variety, as it's loaded with antioxidants, iron, magnesium, copper, and can help improve your blood pressure, as well as your mood. While it might not be as palatable to some as milk chocolate, they are of the opinion that eating any kind of chocolate while living a healthy lifestyle is a win-win situation. Red ball peppers

Health experts reveal that while all peppers are very low in calories, reds – which taste sweeter and milder – are best for you. They contain 11 times more beta-carotene than green bell peppers, and while the green variety delivers 60% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C. Lemongrass Lemongrass can also help you cool down in the summer. It is loaded with antioxidants, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It can also promote healthy digestion. You can drink lemongrass water or prepare lemongrass tea.

Avocado There's a reason avocado toast is a popular breakfast choice for healthy eaters. Experts say the buttery richness of avocado comes from its megadose of plant-based monounsaturated fats that help you stay full for longer, while also helping reduce bad LDL cholesterol in your bloodstream and giving you a plentiful serving of nutrients, like vitamin E. Plus, it doesn't hurt that avocados taste amazing, too.