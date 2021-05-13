4 sustainable and ethical chocolate brands to try in 2021

Have you ever wondered what the most eco and ethical chocolate brands are? Probably not!

Many of us eat chocolate without really thinking about where it’s come from, and how it was made.

We (or at least I certainly did) assume that the big companies are being responsible and ethical in how they make it, or we are in denial that our lovely chocolate could have a negative impact at all.

When it comes to buying chocolate, the brand choice can have more of an impact than you realise.

It can either encourage unfair labour practices and environmental harm, or it can support sustainable production and ethical labour standards.

It all depends on whether or not your chosen brand carries a Fairtrade certification.

To help you instantly recognise companies that adhere to these ethical standards, we have put together a list of some of the chocolate brands that are doing things the right way.

Take a look at the four products below.

Honest Artisan Chocolate

Honest Chocolate is a small artisanal bean-to-bar chocolate company based in Cape Town.

They believe in keeping things handcrafted, using old-school methods, using quality organically produced ingredients, and making pure chocolate that has a deliciously distinct feel and taste.

They produce their chocolate with ‘The Chain of Positivity’ in mind at all times – right through the supply chain.

Their goal is to have ethical consideration for people and the environment by sourcing local, organic, and fair.

Green & Black’s

Green & Black’s was founded in London in 1991, by husband and wife, Craig Sams and Jo Fairley.

Since its founding, the brand has been unswervingly committed to creating delicious chocolate that is a treat for the senses, flavours inspired by the true taste of nature – organically and sustainably sourced.

The bar was inspired by a traditional Mayan drink of cocoa and spice from Belize.

To capture the taste of the bar, they blended dark chocolate with a refreshing twist of orange, perfectly balanced by the warmth of cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of vanilla.

Cocoa Fair

Cocoa Fair are tree-to-bar, micro-batch chocolate makers. Unlike many other chocolate and confectionery businesses, they do not buy bulk chocolate to make their creations.

They are hands-on at every step of the product and process.

Their chocolate journey starts by working with the farmers in Panama.

They assist them in growing, fermenting, and drying the cocoa beans.

The cocoa beans are sent by ship to their production facility in Cape Town.

Their products are Halaal and Kosher certified.

For those following a plant-based diet or trying to reduce their sugar consumption, the dark chocolate or sugar-free or no sugar added range are waiting.

Frey

The brothers Robert and Max Frey laid the foundation for Chocolat Frey’s success story in 1887.

Their passion for the finest chocolate products still lives on today and is expressed in every single product made by Chocolat Frey.

The Frey Range covers styles from classically traditional to innovatively contemporary, and now with lots of new products it makes the extensive range even more popular.