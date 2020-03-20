4 tips for kitchen hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic, also known as covid-19, has driven many people indoors.

All across the country restaurants, bars, and shops are limiting the number of people visiting. Children are suddenly home from school, and with many adults working from home or self-isolating, people are eating at home more than ever.

That said, you might be wondering how you can keep your kitchen clean and safe?

According to The Hygiene Company, germs spread very easily between our hands and food, so having a clean pair of hands before engaging in any food preparation or cooking is essential. Check out the below tips on how you can keep your kitchen clean from germs.

Cook properly

If you are a professional chef reading this then you are probably thinking this stuff is obvious. But it is surprising how many people cook food. If food is undercooked (especially meat and poultry) then there is an increased risk of harmful bacteria being ingested which can cause food poisoning.

If in doubt cut into such foods such as chicken, sausages, burgers and other cuts of meat to check they are fully cooked all the way through.

Storage

Correct storage of food in kitchens is as important as correct cooking. When storing food in fridges or coolers make sure the food is at room temperature or lower. Putting warm food in a fridge means the food does not cool evenly and therefore can cause food poisoning. Cover your food too, food left out in the open is vulnerable to bacteria.

Washing fruit and vegetables

When handling fresh fruit and vegetables it is always advisable to wash them before using them. Washing fruit and veg can help remove harmful germs and bacteria from the food's surface.

Cleaning up

After cooking, cleaning up is very important. The average kitchen chopping board has around 200 percent more faecal bacteria on it than the average toilet seat and damp sponges and washing up brushes are a haven for bacteria.

Washing and wiping down your kitchen equipment using the correct hygiene products can reduce the risk of cross-contamination dramatically.