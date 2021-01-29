4 tips for minimising trips to the grocery store

There is nothing worse than getting home from a grocery store only to find you forgot something and will need to go back. For your safety and the safety of those around you during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is crucial to minimise your time spent grocery shopping and reduce the frequency of your grocery runs. Having a plan and making a strategic grocery list ahead of time will ensure your visits to the store are as quick and efficient as possible and that you don’t have to make them as often. Below, electronics company LG unpacks nifty tips to avoid unnecessary trips to the store. Put a list together

The first step is to take inventory of what you have and then make a list of the things you need to buy.

Yes, it's an obvious one, but knowing what you already have will help with meal planning and finalising your grocery list.

It will also minimise the chances of missed or forgotten items, resulting in fewer trips to the store in the long run.

Granted, you won’t be able to limit your shopping to one day every month.

Fresh produce, bread, and dairy options have a much shorter shelf life than pasta, rice, or cereal.

The key is to limit big shopping sprees to once a month and stick to only a handful of smaller trips when needed – of course, with your grocery list in hand.

Find ways to keep your food fresher for longer

If you scroll through social media, you’ll see many hacks on how to preserve food for longer. But wouldn’t it be great if, rather than having to go to so much effort, your fridge did the preserving for you?

Optimise your meal rotation

We all get those food cravings where we simply have to make our favourite dishes.

But by cooking a bunch of new recipes that require different ingredients every week could lead to unnecessary food waste.

This is where you need to get creative. Instead of popping out to buy more groceries, work with what you already have.

Plan your meals ahead of time and re-use the groceries on hand.

Let’s say you made a delicious vegetable biryani and have extra produce left over.

Instead of letting it sit in the fridge, pop the veg into a wok and make a stir-fry.

This type of rotation will help you use up all the groceries you have, avoiding trips to the store, and saving you a buck or two every month.

Meal preparation is key

Amidst all the daily stresses, the last thing you want on your plate is the added pressure of cooking an elaborate dinner after a long day.

Planning your week's menu and setting aside time on the weekends to cook and prepare these meals will make all the difference.

Casseroles, in any shape or form, are delicious either fresh or frozen for later. Pairing this with fresh veggies in the first week after going on a grocery haul is ideal, whereas using non-perishable foods during the second week is more practical.

Whether you’re cooking for yourself or your loved ones, there are always ways around too much food shopping.

It all starts with a smart approach to food and ends with happy, full tummies.

Adding to the above, I would also suggest you only buy what you need.

If you have three packages of rice or maize meal at home, don't buy another set. Also, you can always skip the trip if you are high risk.

If you are at high risk, you shouldn’t be running errands, so it would be better if somebody could do that on your behalf, if possible.