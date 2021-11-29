4 top tips to help you shop for organic foods on a budget

Eating food that has no pesticides and preservatives is the goal of many health-conscious shoppers. The problem lies in being able to afford organic groceries. Most families are on a strict budget, and purchasing all organic may not always be cost-effective.

What are organic foods? Organic foods are produced by farming methods that avoid the use of man-made fertilisers, pesticides, growth regulators, and chemicals that could be harmful to the environment that is known to alter the natural compounds of the foods manufactured. With the organic food trend, consumers are not only concerned about fuelling their bodies with the healthiest foods, but also deeply concerned about preserving the natural resources and biodiversity of the environment in which these fruits and vegetables are being harvested.

According to Consumer Reports, since organic foods are made with fewer pesticides and chemicals, you are putting fewer chemicals in your body. As a result, you are more likely to save on healthcare costs associated with poor eating habits. This is particularly important for kids and pregnant women.

That said, here are some tips on how to afford organic foods while sticking to a budget. Price comparison Compare prices between fresh and frozen, dried and canned varieties of organic foods. They may be less expensive than fresh, yet equally delicious when prepared correctly.

Shop in season If you buy a lot of fruits and vegetables, you probably already know this. When food is “in season” it tends to be cheaper because you are not paying for the extra costs to produce it out of season. Also, farmer’s markets can have a lot of delicious, locally grown food for a good price. However, just because you can buy it at the farmer’s market doesn’t mean it’s organic. It still needs organic certification and licensing.

Choose organic versions of the products you use most To get the most benefit for your organic money, try buying organic versions of the products you use most. Experts say whether that is milk, produce, or personal care products, buying organic will not only help reduce your exposure to harmful synthetic pesticides and fertilisers, but also support a system of agricultural management that is great for the planet.