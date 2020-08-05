4 traditional cakes from across the world

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The world is full of delicious cakes, and right now is the perfect time to discover them if you have not. This list will show you the cakes you might come across while you are shopping or travelling. Cakes are special across the world even though they differ from country to country. Many countries have traditional cakes that celebrate a particular flavour. We celebrate with cake, we sympathise with cake, we chill out with the cake. Cake offers comfort for our emotional needs, and for an inanimate object made primarily from flour, butter, and eggs, it is not a bad effort. We take a look at the cakes people in four countries savour to satisfy their sweet tooth. Galette de Rois Galette de Rois, also known as the “King Cake”, is a French tradition. It is traditionally eaten with the family on the first Sunday after New Year’s Day. This cake is made using puff pastry and with a topping of powdered sugar wrapping the rich almond cream.

Black Forest

Black Forest cake is named after the Black Forest area in Germany and features one of its main crops, cherries. The high-calorie dessert is among the most ordered sweets in cafés and restaurants. According to the official story, it was created by baker Josef Keller, who first decided to combine cream, cherries and schnapps in a cake.

Keller, who was born in the Swabian Riedlingen on the River Danube, was working at Café Ahrend in Bad Godesberg, near Bonn, where he first served the dessert in 1915. He moved to Radolfzell on Lake Constance and opened a café where the gateau once again became a popular favourite. From there, it travelled across the world.

Mawa cake

Mawa cake is made using evaporated milk. It is a favourite of almost every person staying in India. Mawa cake can be made with or without eggs and with a lot of variations like adding cashews, almond or coconut.

According to stories, the mawa cake is a clever twist on the homely sponge cake. Almost every Irani bakery in the country claims to have invented it. However, the café most inextricably linked with mawa cakes is Grant Road’s B Merwan.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake is a rich, creamy, sweet dessert with one or more layers, where the main layer is made up of a mixture of soft cheese with eggs and sugar. According to anthropologists, cheese making can be traced from 2 000 BC. However, is believed to have originated in ancient Greece.

They reveal that a form of cheesecake might have been served to athletes during the first Olympic Games in 776 BC, to give them energy. That said, cheesecake should never be a source of anything except pure bliss. Not distress. Not frustration.