4 traditional cakes from across the world
The world is full of delicious cakes, and right now is the perfect time to discover them if you have not. This list will show you the cakes you might come across while you are shopping or travelling.
Cakes are special across the world even though they differ from country to country. Many countries have traditional cakes that celebrate a particular flavour. We celebrate with cake, we sympathise with cake, we chill out with the cake. Cake offers comfort for our emotional needs, and for an inanimate object made primarily from flour, butter, and eggs, it is not a bad effort.
We take a look at the cakes people in four countries savour to satisfy their sweet tooth.
Galette de Rois
Galette de Rois, also known as the “King Cake”, is a French tradition. It is traditionally eaten with the family on the first Sunday after New Year’s Day. This cake is made using puff pastry and with a topping of powdered sugar wrapping the rich almond cream.
View this post on Instagram
Galette de Rois...I know I'm terribly late with this traditional French tart but I have to admit I didn't get inspired by the Epiphany day but by the left over puff pastry in my freezer (home made). So much fun to score the pattern. And delicious with that frangipane filling! 👑 • • #lisabakerycomo #tart #galettederois #pithivier #viennoiserie #puffpastry #kingstart #pastry #bread #sourdough #baking #pastrychef #sweets #handmade #frangipane #scoring #pattern #flower #patisserie #pasticceria #torta
Black Forest
Black Forest cake is named after the Black Forest area in Germany and features one of its main crops, cherries. The high-calorie dessert is among the most ordered sweets in cafés and restaurants. According to the official story, it was created by baker Josef Keller, who first decided to combine cream, cherries and schnapps in a cake.
Keller, who was born in the Swabian Riedlingen on the River Danube, was working at Café Ahrend in Bad Godesberg, near Bonn, where he first served the dessert in 1915. He moved to Radolfzell on Lake Constance and opened a café where the gateau once again became a popular favourite. From there, it travelled across the world.
View this post on Instagram
How about we start the week on a sweet note. No bake black forest cherry icebox cake. I told myself, why I never made this. The easiest dessert ever. You can use any fruit, 🍑🍓🍒. I choose cherries as part of #cherrycollaboration hosted by @edibleartphotography today. . . . . Chocolate graham crackers 2 cups of fresh cherries 3 cups of heavy cream 1 cup powdered sugar 1 tsp of vanilla Lime juice 2 tbsp of granulated sugar Shaved chocolate . . . . You can check my stories for the steps. I macerated the cherries with lime and a little sugar for about an hour before assembling the dessert. Made the whip cream with heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla. You are basically done with prepping. On a 9” square pan or loaf pan start by spreading whip cream, than graham crackers than fruits and repeat. The top layer should be cream. Cover with shaved chocolate and refrigerate for about 4 hours or overnight. So simple and delicious! Happy week!😍😍😍 . . . . #cherryseason #blackforestcake #collab #f52community #foodietribe #dessertporn
Mawa cake
Mawa cake is made using evaporated milk. It is a favourite of almost every person staying in India. Mawa cake can be made with or without eggs and with a lot of variations like adding cashews, almond or coconut.
According to stories, the mawa cake is a clever twist on the homely sponge cake. Almost every Irani bakery in the country claims to have invented it. However, the café most inextricably linked with mawa cakes is Grant Road’s B Merwan.
View this post on Instagram
Pi of Happiness✨ . . . Mawa cake @ rs 120🥮 . . . The Mawa cake can be found in almost any of the bakeries in India and the taste is unique to each. Some even tweak the recipe to their own way resulting in a different texture, this makes tasting the mawa cake exciting whenever you are at a local bakery. Here's the Baker's brown Mawa cake ! 💛 . . . Bakers Brown In Viman Nagar Pune is a local bakery with a variety of delicious cakes to choose from they also serve freshly baked cookies 🍪, like shrewsbury cookies,chocolate cookies, coffee cookies and vanilla cookies to name a few, that are just plain heavenly! Their cakes are soft and full of flavour without being too sweet, they will make you go gaga if you are a cake person! But then again who here isn't 😜🥰 . . . @zomato rating - 4.0 🔥 . . . #mawa#mawacake#cake#sweetmeat#sweettooth#candies#foodporn#punefood#punebakers#baking#foodpics#foodbloggers#thymetomango#foodforlife#yum#delish#sweet#sugar#parsi#parsifood#cakelove#bakersofinstagram#bakingforinsta#instacake#foodgram#onthetable#food52#f52grams#flour#indianfood
Cheesecake
Cheesecake is a rich, creamy, sweet dessert with one or more layers, where the main layer is made up of a mixture of soft cheese with eggs and sugar. According to anthropologists, cheese making can be traced from 2 000 BC. However, is believed to have originated in ancient Greece.
They reveal that a form of cheesecake might have been served to athletes during the first Olympic Games in 776 BC, to give them energy. That said, cheesecake should never be a source of anything except pure bliss. Not distress. Not frustration.