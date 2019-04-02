Shake-up your Easter with a few non-traditional sweet treats.

When you think Easter the sweet treats that usually come to mind are chocolate eggs, marshmallows and hot cross buns.



The Easter weekend feels a lot like Christmas with all the family time and of course all the food and sweet treats we get to eat.





Easter egg hunts and marshmallow treats are a big part of the holiday tradition, but doing the same thing year after year can become boring .





Spice things up this holiday and keep the whole family entertained this Easter with these unusual treats.





Rainbow Jelly Eggs





Who says Easter eggs have to be hard and hollow?





If you are looking for something different then these rainbow eggs add great colour to your table.





It's a fun way to get the children involved and a colourful dessert that the whole family can enjoy.





Here's how you can make your own: Rainbow jelly eggs recipe









Filled Hollow eggs





There is nothing worse than unwrapping a beautifully packaged chocolate egg only to find it's nothing but a hollow shell.





Thankfully that's a thing of the past and there are many fun and delicious ways to fill your chocolate eggs at home.





Blogger and author of the book, Chocolate, Katelyn Williams shares her millionaire shortbread easter eggs recipe on her blog, The Kate Tin





Williams fills her mini eggs with caramel sauce and serves it with shortbread dippers on the side.





Millionaire shortbread easter eggs. Picture: The Kate Tin

Carrot shaped cupcakes





This treat will make for a nice surprise during the kids Easter egg hunt.





This is most certainly one way to get the kids to eat carrots and no doubt they will enjoy it.





All you will need to do to achieve this recipe are sugar cones, a filling of your choice, some orange coloured icing and you're good to go.





You can have lots of fun with this treat and even rope in the whole family.









Carrot Shaped Cupcakes Picture: Pinterest

Vodka infused Marshmallows





What's a long weekend if you can't have a little adult fun?





Marshmallows are generally for the little ones, but you may want to grab an extra pack for yourself this Easter.





Instead of having it on its own, soak it in some vodka and watch your guest enjoy the best Easter they've had in a long, long time.





You can find the simple recipe here





Vodka infused marshmallow Picture: Pinterest

































