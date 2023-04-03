4 ways to save energy while cooking and preparing meals

When it comes to the main drainers of energy, the kitchen is one of the biggest culprits. It’s home to most of our biggest appliances, it’s a hive of activity and for many families, it’s the hub of the house.

So, if you are looking for ways to be more efficient, whether it’s for environmental or financial reasons (or both), the kitchen is a great place to start. Here’s how to save energy while cooking and preparing meals. If you are looking for ways to be more efficient, whether it’s for environmental or financial reasons (or both), the kitchen is a great place to start. Picture: Pexels Rachel Claire If you’re having a cup of coffee, only boil a cup of water

The trusty kettle is probably one of the most frequently used appliances in any kitchen. But it’s important to make sure it isn’t the most overused appliance. Boiling smaller amounts of water uses less energy than boiling a full kettle, so only fill it up with the amount of water you need. Reduce overall cooking time

Logically, the less time you spend cooking, the less energy you typically use. Stick to energy-efficient cooking methods, and reduce the cooking time by planning ahead. Try defrosting all frozen items in the refrigerator instead of the microwave or oven before use. Also, do not cover your oven racks with foil. Improve airflow and reduce the cooking time by staggering multiple pans, and waiting until the last minute to preheat the oven. Avoid opening the oven door to check too often. It is not only a waste of energy, but is also poor cooking practice in general.

If you are looking for ways to be more efficient, whether it’s for environmental or financial reasons (or both), the kitchen is a great place to start. Picture: Pexels Ketut Subiyanto Cook in batches Batch cook meals together, such as vegetable lasagne and apple pie. This will reduce the amount of energy your oven uses, and let’s be honest, who is going to complain when the dessert is ready at the same time as the main course?