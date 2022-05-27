4 ways to spend less on food when you're trying to eat healthy

Most people think that eating healthy is too expensive. But eating nutritious food need not be pricey. It just takes a bit preparation and planning. In this article, we would like to talk about how to stock a healthy pantry on a budget.

Sometimes the tastiest, most creative meals are born of necessity. Knowing how to stock a pantry on a budget provides stability and a sense of comfort knowing you don’t need to sacrifice taste or health for the sake of saving a few rands. Write a weekly meal plan Most people who are successful in implementing healthy eating habits long-term don’t leave their food choices to chance. They plan to eat well, in one way or another, and create meal plans that set themselves up for success and not failure.

If planning every meal and snack for you and your family feels overwhelming, then just start off with planning one meal or snack each day. Maybe it is dinner, or maybe it is work lunches. Whatever it is, make sure you keep it simple. If your meal plan is too complicated, you will not follow it. Here are some tips on how to eat healthy if you hate cooking. Choose your favourites (and watch for sales) Focus on always having your favourite pantry basics. Items like brown rice, beans, sweet potatoes, canned fish, or whole-grain pasta are great to always have ready to go. Always keep a lookout for sales on your go-to foods so that you can buy up good deals and keep them in stock.

Focus on wholesome ingredients, even with a limited food budget

Our food choices truly do make a difference to our physical and mental health, and with a little planning, we can make good foods go further. While many processed carbs are cheap, you can get much more nutrient-dense food without spending much more. One example: a large bag of potato chips costs about the same price as a bag of dried beans. A box of sugary, processed breakfast cereal may last less than a week compared to a large box of fibre-filled oatmeal, which is not only a healthier choice but one that will last longer and be more filling. Get fruit and vegetables delivered

