4 ways to store garlic the right way

While this fragrant vegetable can be stored for months, it is important to store the garlic bulb properly. This way you will get the most from the garlic and it will prevent it from becoming soft and losing its flavour. Here’s how: Save a whole bulb of garlic If you cook fanatically with garlic, then you will finish the whole bulb quickly. However, If you are not such a fan or maybe you have bought a large package of garlic bulbs, keeping the garlic fresh can be more difficult.

You can store a whole garlic bulb outside the fridge, but if you do that, the bulb will likely start to sprout. The garlic will still be edible but the flavour won’t be be as good.

The right temperature for garlic

A temperature of 15 to 18 degrees is ideal when storing garlic. Normally a room temperature is higher than that; you will need to find a good spot for your garlic. A storage place that is closer to the floor is cooler than the top shelves in your kitchen cupboard and therefore it is a better option. Do not place the garlic bulb near your stove, oven, kettle or other hot appliance. Choose a spot where no bright sunlight falls. It is better to keep garlic in a dark shade.

Ventilation for storage

Normally garlic bulbs are sold in a net and that is for a good purpose.

The bulbs of the plant need ventilation in order to maintain their shelf life for a longer time. Therefore, it is safer to store the garlic separately at home, rather than in a cupboard, bag or airtight storage box.

Store peeled garlic cloves

Have you accidentally peeled more cloves than you needed? Peeled and sliced garlic can also be stored for a while. Place the cloves in an airtight storage container (yes, if it's peeled you can). A glass jar is better than a plastic one because plastic absorbs the strong scent of garlic. The container needs to seal tightly to avoid anything in your fridge from smelling like the fragrant garlic. Peeled/sliced ​​garlic can be kept in the refrigerator for up to two days.